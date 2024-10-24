Man chases, dances around visibly uncomfortable Russian tourist at Delhi's India Gate, sparks outrage (WATCH)

A Russian tourist's unsettling experience at Delhi's India Gate has sparked public outrage, highlighting the issue of harassment faced by visitors to popular Indian sites.

Man chases, dances around visibly uncomfortable Russian tourist at Delhi's India Gate, sparks outrage (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 4:22 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 4:22 PM IST

A Russian tourist's unsettling experience at Delhi's India Gate has sparked public outrage, highlighting the issue of harassment faced by visitors to popular Indian sites.

A video from the national capital is going viral on social media, where a man can be seen persistently chasing and bothering a foreign woman, trying to force her into a dance despite her discomfort. The clip, which surfaced on Instagram on September 19, features a man, Sachin Raj, harassing the foreign tourist while filming a dance reel. His desperate bid for attention has now sparked a wave of backlash, forcing him to disable comments on his post.

The video shows the tourist taking photos at India Gate when Sachin suddenly invades her personal space, dancing provocatively around her. Her discomfort is evident, yet Raj persists, ignoring her boundaries until the woman's companion steps in to stop the harassment.

Shockingly, despite the onlookers witnessing the incident, no one intervenes to assist the distressed woman. Raj, unfazed by her visible unease, continues filming and later posts the video online.

Also read: UP: Men film fake kidnapping scene in public for Instagram reel, land in police net (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Yogi govt targets building landbank of over 1.5 lakh acres by 2027, seeks to attract more investors to UP dmn

Yogi govt targets building landbank of over 1.5 lakh acres by 2027, seeks to attract more investors to UP

Sharad Pawar suffers blow as Supreme Court rules in favour of Ajit Pawar to retain 'clock' symbol dmn

Sharad Pawar suffers blow as Supreme Court rules in favour of Ajit Pawar to retain 'clock' symbol

Developer registers 'JioHotstar' domain, asks Reliance to fund education for sale gcw

Developer registers 'JioHotstar' domain, asks Reliance to fund education for sale

Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to facilitate quick access to Sangam for devotees with new water transport services gcw

Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to facilitate quick access to Sangam for devotees with new water transport services

Kerala: Court to give verdict on PP Divya's anticipatory bail related to suicide abetment case on October 29 dmn

Kerala: Court to give verdict on PP Divya's anticipatory bail related to suicide abetment case on October 29

Recent Stories

Israel Uses SPICE 2000 Bomb to Destroy Building in Beirut, Lebanon (Video) RBA

Israel uses SPICE 2000 bomb to destroy building in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

WhatsApp Fraud: Housewife loses Rs 31 Lakhs via online trading scam RBA

WhatsApp Fraud: Housewife loses Rs 31 Lakhs via online trading scam

Trudeau breaking English language under fire Canadian PM mocked by Opposition for 'brokenist' slip (WATCH) snt

'Trudeau breaking English language': Under fire Canadian PM mocked by Opposition for 'brokenist' slip (WATCH)

Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Bigg Boss fame shows off her dance moves at an engagement party RBA

Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Bigg Boss fame shows off her dance moves at an engagement party

Yogi govt targets building landbank of over 1.5 lakh acres by 2027, seeks to attract more investors to UP dmn

Yogi govt targets building landbank of over 1.5 lakh acres by 2027, seeks to attract more investors to UP

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon