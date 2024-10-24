Man chases, dances around visibly uncomfortable Russian tourist at Delhi's India Gate, sparks outrage (WATCH)

A Russian tourist's unsettling experience at Delhi's India Gate has sparked public outrage, highlighting the issue of harassment faced by visitors to popular Indian sites.

A Russian tourist's unsettling experience at Delhi's India Gate has sparked public outrage, highlighting the issue of harassment faced by visitors to popular Indian sites.

A video from the national capital is going viral on social media, where a man can be seen persistently chasing and bothering a foreign woman, trying to force her into a dance despite her discomfort. The clip, which surfaced on Instagram on September 19, features a man, Sachin Raj, harassing the foreign tourist while filming a dance reel. His desperate bid for attention has now sparked a wave of backlash, forcing him to disable comments on his post.

The video shows the tourist taking photos at India Gate when Sachin suddenly invades her personal space, dancing provocatively around her. Her discomfort is evident, yet Raj persists, ignoring her boundaries until the woman's companion steps in to stop the harassment.

Shockingly, despite the onlookers witnessing the incident, no one intervenes to assist the distressed woman. Raj, unfazed by her visible unease, continues filming and later posts the video online.

Also read: UP: Men film fake kidnapping scene in public for Instagram reel, land in police net (WATCH)

Latest Videos