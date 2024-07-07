Caught on camera: Video shows devastating landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla (WATCH)

Himachal Pradesh has received 72.1 mm of rain against the normal of 35 mm, an excess of 106 percent for July. Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest night temperature at 11.6 degrees Celsius, while Chamba was the hottest during the day, with a maximum temperature of 34.1 degrees.

A video of major landslide blocking National Highway 707 near Rohana in Shimla, following heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh is making rounds on social media. Last week, the highway, which connects Hatkoti and Paonta Sahib, was closed due to the landslide. A 30-second video captured the dramatic moment when a massive portion of the hill crumbled, causing large rocks to fall and block the route.

As a result of heavy rains, over 80 roads across Himachal Pradesh were closed. The affected areas include 38 roads in Mandi, 14 in Kullu, five in Shimla, four in Sirmaur, and one in Kangra district.

The hill state has been battered by heavy rain over the last week, with rainfall in Kangra's Dharamshala and Palampur exceeding the 200-mm mark. The heavy rains have also disrupted 154 transformers and affected 26 water supply schemes across the state.

The Shimla meteorological office has issued a 'yellow alert,' warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning over the next week until July 12. Flash flood warnings have also been issued for areas in Kangra, Kullu, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Shimla over the next 24 hours.

In neighboring Uttarakhand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rain over the next few days. The forecast indicates thunderstorms with lightning and intense to very intense spells on July 8-9 in both the hills and plains of the state. Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Pauri districts of Uttarakhand have been the worst affected by the heavy rains.

