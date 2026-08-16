A 17-year-old teenager from Prayagraj has alleged sexual harassment by a Rapido bike taxi driver, capturing a part of the incident on video and posting it online. Following the complaint, which detailed the incident in the Civil Lines area, Rapido confirmed that the driver has been permanently banned from their platform.

A 17-year-old Prayagraj teenager claims he experienced sexual harassment while riding in a Rapido bike taxi. A portion of the encounter was captured on camera, which he subsequently posted on Instagram. According to the adolescent, the event happened near Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh's Civil Lines. In response to his complaint, Rapido later stated that the driver was permanently forbidden from using its platform.

According to the video, the teen was sitting behind the driver when the man suddenly reached his hand towards him. The passenger immediately moved the driver’s hand away. The teen said the driver then tried touching his leg and thigh. He recorded the incident and shared the video on Instagram, tagging Rapido.

How Did Rapido Respond?

The first message the company shared read, “Hi Kushh, we are truly concerned to learn about this from you. We take cognizance of this matter with utmost seriousness, and any such conduct is completely unacceptable. To take immediate action, we request you to please share the ride ID and your registered mobile number with us via DM.”

Later, Rapido updated, “We’re genuinely sorry for the experience you’ve had. We understand that situations like this can leave you feeling deeply uncomfortable and upset. As discussed over the call, please know that we have taken this matter seriously and the reported captain has been permanently barred from the platform."

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While most showed their support for the teen and shared words of encouragement, a few were quick to judge him and make derogatory remarks. Some also questioned the authenticity of his allegations.