Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav paid tribute to freedom fighter Rani Avantibai Lodhi on her birth anniversary, remembering her role in the 1857 uprising against the British.

CM Yogi, Akhilesh Yadav pay tribute to Rani Avantibai Lodhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tribute to Veerangana Rani Avantibai Lodhi on her birth anniversary in Hazratganj, remembering her role in the 1857 uprising and saying she "showed no hesitation in sacrificing everything for the country's independence" in the fight against British rule.

Paying his respects, CM Yogi said, "Today is the sacred birth anniversary of Veerangana Avantibai Lodhi, one of the revolutionaries of India's first war of independence, the 1857 uprising." He added, "On this occasion, I pay my humble tribute at her revered feet on behalf of the people of the state, while bowing to the memories of Veerangana Avantibai Lodhi..."

Recalling her role in the freedom struggle, Yogi said, "She showed no hesitation in sacrificing everything for the country's independence, and that is why the war fought against the British under her leadership for the nation's freedom is still remembered with great reverence by every individual today..."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also paid tribute to Veerangana Rani Avantibai Lodhi on her birth anniversary at Hazratganj.

Rani Avantibai Lodhi was a courageous leader from Ramgarh (Madhya Pradesh) who actively participated in the Revolt of 1857 and resisted British forces. She did not surrender or accept British rule; instead, she chose martyrdom.

UP Govt launches 'Youth Brigade Scheme'

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the launch of the 'Youth Brigade Scheme' (Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan) to provide robust support to the state's younger generation in business and enterprise.

Speaking at the 80th Independence Day Celebration Programme, CM Yogi said, "I wish to announce that the Uttar Pradesh government is launching a new initiative, the 'Youth Brigade Scheme', to provide significant support to our youth in the realms of employment and business."

He recalled the valour of legendary figures from history, ranging from Mangal Pandey and the Queen of Jhansi (Lakshmibai) to the brave Avanti Bai and Jhalkari Bai Kori. "From Mangal Pandey to the Queen of Jhansi (Lakshmibai), the brave Avanti Bai, or Jhalkari Bai Kori, it is through the sacrifices of all these individuals that we enjoy the freedom we have today," he said. (ANI)