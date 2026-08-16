UP CM Yogi Adityanath paid homage to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 8th death anniversary. He recalled Vajpayee's contributions to national security, democratic values, and his parliamentary association with Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhavan on his eighth death anniversary, recalling his contribution to national security, democratic values and public life.

Paying homage to Vajpayee, Yogi said, "Today marks the death anniversary of the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On this occasion, while paying homage to his memory, we offer our humble tributes at his feet on behalf of the state government and the people of the state..."

CM Yogi Recalls Vajpayee's Contributions

Early Politics and Role in Emergency

Recalling Vajpayee's early political journey, the Chief Minister said, "He began his public life with a Satyagraha led by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee against the implementation of Article 370 in Kashmir..."

Speaking about Vajpayee's role during the Emergency, Yogi said, "When the Congress imposed the Emergency, he merged the Bharatiya Jana Sangh into the Janata Party and actively participated in the movement to liberate the country from that state of Emergency."

Stance on National Security

Highlighting Vajpayee's approach to national security, he said, "Whether it was the issue of national security or the wars of 1962, 1965, and 1971, he never attempted to put the government in the dock; on the contrary, as a responsible MP, he stood by the government and contributed to strengthening national security..."

Connection with Uttar Pradesh

Recalling Vajpayee's parliamentary association with Uttar Pradesh, Yogi said, "We honor the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was first elected to Parliament from the Balrampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh in 1957 and later represented the Lucknow constituency five times. Today marks his 8th death anniversary..."

Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A Political Titan

Vajpayee, one of India's most prominent political leaders, served as Prime Minister for three terms.

He was first sworn in as Prime Minister for a brief period in 1996 and later served from 1998 to 1999 and from 1999 to 2004.

Known for his oratory skills, parliamentary contribution and statesmanship, Vajpayee was a founding leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and played a key role in shaping the party's political journey.

During his tenure as Prime Minister, India witnessed several significant developments in areas including infrastructure, diplomacy, economic policy and national security.

Vajpayee was also a noted Hindi poet and remained widely respected across political lines for his parliamentary career and public life.

He was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 2015 in recognition of his contribution to the nation.

Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93. His death anniversary is observed every year as an occasion to remember his life, political contribution and legacy. (ANI)