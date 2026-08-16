An MCD sanitation worker, Anil Kumar, 27, was allegedly stabbed to death while on duty in Delhi's Kalyanpuri. Police are investigating the incident using CCTV footage. The murder has drawn strong condemnation from political leaders.

A Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sanitation worker was allegedly stabbed to death while on duty in Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, with the incident triggering concern in the locality and prompting political leaders and the victim's family to demand swift action against the accused. The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar, 27, who worked as a sanitation worker with the MCD.

According to the initial information, Anil was carrying out his duties in Kalyanpuri when he was allegedly attacked with a knife. The accused fled the spot after the incident. Police reached the location after receiving information and launched an investigation. CCTV footage reportedly captures the accused stabbing the sanitation worker, and investigators are examining the footage and other evidence to trace the attacker.

Family Demands Justice

Anil's sister Sunita said the family initially received information that he had met with an accident and rushed to the location, only to learn that he had been killed. "I just received a call saying he had met with an accident and I should come here. I came here only to find out that he has been killed, murdered with a knife," Sunita said.

She said Anil had simply gone to work and was performing his official duty when he was allegedly attacked. "He had simply gone to work; he was on duty. Someone came up from behind and killed him. I just want justice. He was just twenty-seven years. He worked for the MCD," she said.

The family has demanded that the accused be arrested and brought to justice at the earliest.

Political Leaders Condemn Killing

The incident has also drawn strong political reactions, with BJP and AAP leaders condemning the killing and raising concerns over the safety of sanitation workers and the law-and-order situation in the national capital.

BJP MLA Highlights Workers' Contribution

BJP MLA Ravi Kant condemned the killing and highlighted the contribution of sanitation workers who work during the early hours to keep Delhi clean. "While the rest of Delhi is asleep, our sanitation worker brothers are busy cleaning the city and ensuring a clean environment. Yet, such heartless and despicable individuals commit such heinous acts," Ravi Kant said.

He said the attack was not merely against an individual sanitation worker but against society as a whole. "They are not merely attacking a sanitation worker; they are attacking society as a whole. Such people will absolutely not be spared," he said, while expressing condolences to Anil's family.

Ravi Kant added that the victim would receive a true tribute only when the perpetrator was arrested and faced legal action. "We will pay him a true tribute only when the perpetrator is arrested and faces full legal action," he said.

AAP MLA Questions Law and Order

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar also condemned the murder and questioned whether the lives of poor and working-class citizens were being adequately protected. "Does a poor man's life hold no value in this world? Would you murder a poor sanitation worker who is simply doing his job of cleaning?" Kuldeep Kumar said.

He alleged that criminals were increasingly feeling emboldened in Delhi and described the capital as the "crime capital", while particularly raising concerns about incidents in Kalyanpuri. "Kalyanpuri, in particular, murders are taking place here. What is the BJP government doing?" he said.

Kuldeep Kumar demanded action against those responsible and compensation for the victim's family. He also called for stringent measures to prevent similar incidents.

Police Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Anil's death. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area, questioning witnesses and gathering other evidence to identify the accused and establish the sequence of events. Police are also probing the motive behind the killing and trying to determine whether the accused acted alone or whether any other persons were involved.

The murder has renewed attention on the safety of sanitation workers, many of whom perform their duties during early morning hours and in public spaces across the city. (ANI)