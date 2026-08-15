During the Independence Day celebrations, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launched the 'Youth Brigade Scheme' to support young entrepreneurs. He also paid homage to freedom fighters and a decorated police officer who died in the line of duty.

CM Yogi Announces 'Youth Brigade Scheme'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced the launch of the 'Youth Brigade Scheme' (Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan) to provide robust support to the state's younger generation in business and enterprise. Speaking at the 80th Independence Day Celebration Programme, CM Yogi said, "I wish to announce that the Uttar Pradesh government is launching a new initiative, the 'Youth Brigade Scheme ', to provide significant support to our youth in the realms of employment and business."

Tributes to Historical Figures

He recalled the valour of legendary figures from history, ranging from Mangal Pandey and the Queen of Jhansi (Lakshmibai) to the brave Avanti Bai and Jhalkari Bai Kori. "From Mangal Pandey to the Queen of Jhansi (Lakshmibai), the brave Avanti Bai, or Jhalkari Bai Kori, it is through the sacrifices of all these individuals that we enjoy the freedom we have today," he said.

Homage to a Modern Hero

Further, the Chief Minister paid an emotional tribute to the late Inspector Sunil Kumar of the UP Police Task Force, who made the ultimate sacrifice during a face-to-face encounter after gunning down criminals in Shamli, and was posthumously honoured with the Kirti Chakra. "One such brave son was Inspector Sunil Kumar of the UP Police Task Force; he gunned down criminals in Shamli but made the ultimate sacrifice during a face-to-face encounter. The late Inspector Sunil Kumar was awarded the Kirti Chakra for this act of bravery. Today, I pay tribute to the courageous Inspector Sunil Kumar. Along with freedom, we also had to witness the tragedy of Partition. In the wake of that tragedy, we were confronted with poverty, untouchability, and the politics of appeasement. Over the past nine years, UP has begun to tackle these challenges," he said.

A Collective Duty to Safeguard Freedom

Earlier, CM Yogi emphasised that safeguarding the nation's freedom is a collective duty that extends far beyond any single group or community, urging all 140 crore citizens of India to contribute equally in their respective fields. "We have completed 79 years of our independence. This day is not just an opportunity limited to a ceremony but provides a new inspiration for every citizen to fulfil their duties in the efforts directed toward achieving those comprehensive goals of freedom. Every citizen must be called upon to ensure that, if we are to maintain the country's freedom for a long time, it is not just the responsibility of any single individual, community, or caste. Instead, all 140 crore people of India must collectively contribute equally in their respective fields to advance this effort," he said.

Earlier today, PM Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort. The flag hoisting was synchronised with a 21-Gun Salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). (ANI)