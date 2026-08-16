A major fire erupted at a two-wheeler showroom in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday. Multiple fire and rescue teams, with six fire engines, are engaged in a massive operation to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

A sudden fire broke out at a private two-wheeler showroom located on the Thoothukudi-Palayamkottai Road on Sunday, triggering a firefighting operation by multiple fire and rescue teams.

Multi-Team Firefighting Operation

Following the incident, personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and began efforts to bring the flames under control. Firefighters from four different fire stations have also been mobilised to assist in the operation as the blaze continued to be tackled. A total of six fire engines are currently engaged in the firefighting operation. These include four fire engines from the Thoothukudi Fire and Rescue Services, one from the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) Fire and Rescue Services and one from the Thermal Power Station. The teams are working to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby areas.

Cause of Fire Under Investigation

Officials are also investigating the circumstances that led to the fire. The exact cause of the incident has not yet been ascertained.