The State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted searches at nine locations in J&K regarding the 1990 abduction and murder of Kashmiri Pandit writer Sarwanand Koul Premi and his son Virender Koul, aiming to bring the probe to a decisive stage.

SIA Probes 1990 Kashmiri Pandit Double Murder

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir on Wednesday conducted searches at nine locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit double murder case. The case was originally registered at Police Station Dooru in Anantnag and is now under investigation by the SIA.

The case revolves around the abduction and killing of Kashmiri Pandit writer and social worker Sarwanand Koul Premi and his young son, Virender Koul, who were the residents of Soaf Shali in Kokernag, Anantnag, in 1990. Kashmiri Pandit poet Sarwanand Koul Premi and his 27-year-old son Virender Koul were abducted from their home by armed militants on the night of April 29, 1990. Their tortured bodies were found hanging from a tree a couple of days later, on May 1, 1990. The latest searches mark a significant development in the long-running investigation, as the SIA intensifies efforts to uncover the circumstances surrounding the killings and bring the probe to a decisive stage. Further details about the locations searched and the outcome of the operations are awaited.

Recent CIK Operations

Earlier, Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on August 8 conducted simultaneous search operations at multiple locations across Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir. During one of the searches at a residential house in Hiller Shahabad area of Anantnag, a CIK team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Farooq Ahmad seized two digital devices. As per the officials, the seizure was made in connection with FIR No. 03/2023 registered at Police Station CIK Kashmir under Sections 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 13 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). (ANI)