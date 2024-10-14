Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Caught on camera: Muthyalamma temple vandalized in Secunderabad, sparks outrage; WATCH CCTV footage

    A shocking incident of vandalism at the Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad's Mondal division has ignited tensions in the community and prompted protests.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 4:52 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

    A shocking incident of vandalism at the Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad's Mondal division has ignited tensions in the community and prompted protests. The temple idol was reportedly damaged early on Monday morning, leading to an immediate response from local residents and law enforcement.

    According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mahankali Division, the incident occurred around 4 AM when an individual from the Muslim community allegedly entered the temple and attempted to destroy the idol of the goddess. Eyewitnesses managed to catch the suspect and handed him over to the police at the Market police station. Authorities have confirmed that they are currently investigating the matter and maintaining a presence at the site.

    The vandalism has drawn widespread condemnation, particularly from local BJP leaders, including Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, who visited the temple complex following the incident.

    "Visited the Muthyalamma temple, where communal fanatics attempted to destroy and vandalize the idols of the ancient Muthyalamma temple near the Passport Office, Kummarguda, Monda Division, Secunderabad, falling under Malkajgiri. A series of incidents involving the destruction of idols of Goddess Durga Matha at various temples and pandals during Navratri in Bhagyanagar by anti-Hindu forces point to the negligence of the state government and its failure to maintain law and order," he wrote in a post on X.

    In response to the incident, local residents organized a protest outside the Muthyalamma temple, demanding accountability for those responsible for the vandalism. During the protest, police detained BJP leader Madhavi Latha and several party workers who were actively demonstrating against the attack on the temple. Latha, as she was taken into custody, expressed her determination, stating, "They are taking me to jail for protesting over the vandalization of Mata's idol. We are ready for this."

    The situation echoes a similar incident that occurred just days earlier, on October 12, when police arrested an individual for damaging the idol of Goddess Durga at a Puja pandal at Nampally Exhibition Grounds. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Akshahsh Yadav indicated that the accused was a vagabond searching for food, but the BJP leaders remain skeptical, demanding more clarity on the motivations behind these acts.

    In the wake of the vandalism at the Muthyalamma temple, Union Minister Kishan Reddy has proposed enhancing security measures for places of worship in Hyderabad. He called for the installation of CCTV cameras and increased police presence in sensitive areas to prevent such incidents in the future. "There should be a detailed inquiry on this... all the temples in Hyderabad should be provided CCTV cameras," Reddy stated.

