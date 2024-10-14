'Mahabharat in Ramayana': Ravan pushes Lord Ram during Ramlila in UP's Amroha, audience intervenes (WATCH)

On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, while the traditional enactment of the Ramayana was being performed in UP's Amroha, a real-life confrontation broke out between the actors portraying Lord Ram and Ravan.

The incident occurred on October 12, the day of Vijayadashami, a festival celebrated nationwide to mark Lord Ram’s victory over Ravan. In Amroha, a Ramlila was being staged with actors playing the pivotal roles of Lord Ram, Ravan, and Lakshman. The audience, expecting a gripping portrayal of the final battle between the divine brothers and the demon king, was instead treated to a very different spectacle.

As shown in the now-viral video circulating on social media, the stage was set with Ram, Ravan, and Lakshman engaging in an epic battle. However, things quickly went off-script when Ravan, portrayed by one of the actors, suddenly pushed the actor playing Lord Ram with excessive force. This push irked several people in the audience, who rushed to the stage to confront Ravan.

The unexpected intervention by the audience has sparked caused quite a stir on social media, with the video being widely shared across platforms. Comments flooded the video, with one user humorously stating, “Mahabharat in Ramayana, this is wrong,” while another remarked, “This is nothing compared to Haridwar’s Ramlila.”

While many found the video humorous, others expressed concern over the sanctity of the Ramlila performance. Religious plays like Ramlila hold great cultural and spiritual significance in India, particularly during the festival of Vijayadashami. Such on-stage disputes, especially when depicting divine characters, can be perceived as disrespectful by some sections of society.

Many commentators pointed out the irony of a “Mahabharat” unfolding in the middle of a Ramayana reenactment, two epic stories that are cornerstones of Hindu mythology. The lighthearted nature of the comments reflected a mixture of disbelief and amusement at the situation. Some viewers even speculated that the fight was perhaps a result of backstage tensions between the actors, which spilled over onto the stage.

