A woman in Assam experienced a traumatising incident at the Kamakhya Railway Station when a man continuously stared and made inappropriate sexual gestures at her. She recorded the terrifying encounter on her phone, and the video has since gone viral on Instagram, sparking outrage over women's safety.

For women in India, even something as normal as seeing off a relative to a railway station is becoming a scary and traumatising experience. The unpleasant experience that followed for a woman from Assam who had gone to the train station in Guwahati caused her to have doubts about the safety of women in the country. Through the use of social media, she disseminated a video that purportedly depicted a guy making sexually suggestive and very improper sexual gestures toward her.

Based on the footage, it appears that the woman had travelled to the Kamakhya Railway Station in Maligaon in order to bid farewell to a relative. She arrived over half an hour earlier than expected, and it was at this time that she became aware of the man gazing at her.

She started recording him after she had been following him and staring at him for a considerable amount of time. On the footage, the male could be seen giving her his whole attention while simultaneously placing his hand inside his shorts.

The man is said to have left the area as soon as he saw that the woman had taken out her phone. But he quickly came back when the train came. He got on the train and stared at the woman while standing outside of it at one point in the video.

“Today, I went to the railway station to drop off a relative. We arrived at the station almost half an hour early. While we were waiting for the train, this guy kept staring at us and continuously passing one comment or another from the side. I thought of recording it. As soon as he saw that I had taken out my phone, he left. As the train arrived, he came back out of nowhere. And this is how he was behaving,” the woman said.

Watch Viral Video

The video was shared on Instagram, by the handle ‘gungun_dutta1138’. The post was shared 6 days ago and pulled over 65K views from netizens. “This incident was really scary,” the post read.

Internet Reacts

“Men are too comfortable in public,” a user said. “The audacity, pls keep us posted if he is arrested,” added another person. “This is so damn scary!” added another person. “Now the Government will close Railway stations as well, cuz they can't stop them they will stop us WOMEN,” wrote the next.