Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon slammed the Congress for infighting over the CM's chair following Raja Warring's resignation. Meanwhile, Warring speculated on Sachin Pilot's role and expressed satisfaction over his tenure after meeting Rahul Gandhi.

BJP Slams Congress Infighting

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Friday alleged infighting within the Congress following Amarinder Singh Raja Warring's resignation as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president, saying leaders in the party were "chasing the Chief Minister's chair".

"I have always said regarding the Congress that once they secure one person's resignation, they will go after another. There is infighting over the chair within their ranks. They are all merely chasing the Chief Minister's chair; they have no concern for Punjab," Dhillon said.

The BJP leader questioned whether Warring's resignation would bring an end to the developments within the Congress. "Do you think this will end with just one resignation? It is only going to escalate further," he said.

Warring resigned as Punjab Congress president on Friday.

Dhillon on Punjab's Law and Order

On the law and order situation in Punjab, Dhillon alleged that the situation in the state was "dire" and raised the issue of crimes against Dalits. "The situation in Punjab is dire. In the Chief Minister's own district, crimes against Dalits are occurring daily. Today, there is virtually no law and order left in the entire state of Punjab," he said.

Raja Warring on His Resignation

Earlier today, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring claimed that AICC state in-charge Sachin Pilot may have decided on the party's strategy for the state. Speaking to ANI, Warring emphasised that he has already conveyed his thoughts to Rahul Gandhi.

"When he was appointed in charge, I went to formally congratulate him. I spoke with him for about 15 minutes that day. But I haven't met him since. Given my long journey in politics, I feel that Sachin Pilot must have decided it was time to remove 'Raja' from the post. I don't have concrete proof of this, but perhaps the General Secretary felt that Raja should be removed. Otherwise, there is no specific issue. I have conveyed what I had to say to Rahul Gandhi. There is no one left after Rahul Gandhi to whom I could explain what should or shouldn't happen," said Warring.

The outgoing PPCC president Warring emphasised that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi displayed great affection towards him during their meeting after he stepped down from his post. Recalling his meeting with the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Warring mentioned that he answered questions regarding Punjab and shared his thoughts about the state. He further expressed satisfaction over his tenure as state president, adding that whatever happens, happens for good.

"I met my leader, Rahul Gandhi. I answered the questions he asked about Punjab and shared my thoughts. He showed great affection. After that meeting, my wife and I came straight here to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to offer 'Ardas' (prayer). A tenure can be long or short, but it should be one that people remember. My tenure as a minister was exactly that kind—memorable—and one should be grateful for what one receives. I am satisfied that, after a 4.5-year tenure as State President, whatever happens, happens for good... Whatever the party gave, I accepted it willingly and obeyed the command," added Warring. (ANI)