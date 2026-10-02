Two cousin brothers in UP died after testing positive for HIV, prompting concern among residents. Their families raised questions about their reported contact with a former tenant, suspecting she transmitted the infection. The health department has ordered counselling and officials have stressed that medical test is must to check transmission.

In a village on the outskirts of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, two brothers died after being diagnosed with HIV, raising concern in the area. Their families have linked their illness to their alleged contact with a woman who had lived as a tenant in the locality. However, there is no official confirmation that the woman transmitted HIV to either man. The two men, aged 51 and 43, were cousins and had reportedly been in close contact with the woman during the period she lived in the neighbourhood. According to their families, both men later developed health problems.

51-year-old dies after treatment

After the woman left the area, the 51-year-old man's health reportedly deteriorated. His family first sought treatment locally before taking him to hospitals in Bijnor and later to AIIMS Rishikesh. Tests there confirmed that he was living with HIV. His condition continued to worsen and he died after experiencing breathing difficulties and requiring oxygen support.

Three days after his death, his 43-year-old cousin also died following a period of illness. Family members said HIV infection had also been detected in his case, according to a report by Prabhat Khabar.

Family raises questions over woman's contact

According to relatives, the younger man had told them about his contact with the woman after his HIV diagnosis. The family also said he had seen his cousin visiting the woman's rented room.

Local residents said the woman had stayed in the area for some time before leaving the property and moving elsewhere. People in the neighbourhood have been concerned about others who may have had contact with her.

However, neither the woman's HIV status nor any direct link between her and the two men's infections has been publicly established. HIV transmission can only be assessed through medical history, testing and expert investigation, and an HIV diagnosis alone cannot establish who transmitted the infection.

Health department plans counselling

The deaths have prompted the health department to take note of the situation. Bijnor Chief Medical Officer Dr Kaushlendra Singh has directed a team to visit the village and conduct counselling.

Officials are expected to encourage people who believe they may have had a possible exposure to seek confidential testing at authorised health facilities. Medical experts also stress that people should not rely on rumours or assume infection based on contact with someone.

Health authorities have said the wider situation will need to be assessed through medical records and testing. Officials are also looking at the circumstances surrounding the two deaths and the reported history of both men.