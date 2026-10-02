YSRCP Employees Wing President N Chandrasekhar Reddy accused the AP government of betraying employees over the PRC. He demanded 30% Interim Relief from October and urged the government to expedite the PRC report and clear all pending dues.

YSRCP Accuses Govt of PRC Betrayal, Demands Immediate Relief

YSRCP Employees Wing State President N Chandrasekhar Reddy on Friday said the coalition government was betraying employees on the Pay Revision Commission despite promising a better PRC and immediate Interim Relief in its election manifesto.

He said more than two-and-a-half years had passed since the government assumed office, yet the earlier PRC Commissioner was made to resign, and it took nearly two-and-a-half years to appoint a new commission. "Granting the new commission another year to submit its report would push the process close to four years," he said in its release.

Chandrasekhar Reddy demanded 30 per cent IR from October for employees, teachers and pensioners, and said the PRC report could be completed within three to four months after consultations with employee associations.

He urged the government to amend the GO and expedite the process.

He also sought clarity on PRC benefits due from 2023 and warned against shifting the implementation date in a manner that would deprive employees of arrears.

The government must announce a clear roadmap for all financial benefits due to employees, teachers and pensioners.

"Instead of publicising small DA releases, it should address the overall pending dues, estimated at around Rs 40,000 crore," he said as per the party's release.

Chandrasekhar Reddy demanded implementation of the promised better PRC and immediate 30 per cent IR, warning that further delays would not be accepted.

CM Naidu Announces Measures for Employees

On September 5, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a series of decisions to address long-pending demands of government employees, including the appointment of the 12th Pay Revision Commission, the release of two pending Dearness Allowance (DA) instalments and the implementation of an additional quantum of pension from January 2027.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with representatives of various employee associations and assured them that employees are an integral part of the government and that the government would extend all possible support to them.

Under the decisions, the government will appoint the 12th Pay Revision Commission. (ANI)