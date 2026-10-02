The Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, has created a new national record in maritime operations by handling 9,63,951 metric tonnes of cargo in a single day. The feat surpasses its own previous record of 9,03,904 MT set in September.

New National Record in Cargo Handling

The Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, has set a new national record by handling 9,63,951 metric tonnes (MT) of cargo in a single day, surpassing its previous national record of 9,03,904 MT set on September 7.

In a post on X, the port authority announced the achievement and described the feat as a new milestone in maritime operations. "Kandla Rewrites History! Creates a NEW NATIONAL RECORD! Setting new benchmarks in maritime excellence, DPA Kandla achieves an unprecedented 9,63,951 MT of cargo handling in a single day, surpassing its own previous National Record of 9,03,904 MT set on 7th September 2026. Breaking Records. Setting Benchmarks. Scaling New Heights!" the port authority said in the post. 🚢 Kandla Rewrites History! Creates a NEW NATIONAL RECORD! 🇮🇳 Setting new benchmarks in maritime excellence, DPA Kandla achieves an unprecedented 9,63,951 MT of cargo handling in a single day, surpassing its own previous National Record of 9,03,904 MT set on 7th September 2026. Breaking Records. Setting Benchmarks. Scaling New Heights! ⚓ #DPAKandla #MaritimeIndia #MegaPort — Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla (@Deendayal_Port) October 2, 2026

The new record comes less than a month after DPA Kandla had set its previous national record of handling 9,03,904 MT of cargo in a single day on September 7.

Milestone in Transhipment Operations

Earlier on September 5, the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, achieved an all-time high of 12.7 million tonnes (MT) in transhipment through ship-to-ship operations up to September 1, 2026, marking a significant milestone in its operational performance.

Sharing the achievement on X, DPA Kandla said the milestone reflects the port’s growing maritime capabilities, efficient operations and its crucial role in strengthening India’s logistics ecosystem and port-led growth. "Setting New Benchmarks at Sea! DPA Kandla has achieved an All-Time High of 12.7 million tonnes in Transhipment (Ship-to-Ship operations) up to 01.09.2026, marking yet another significant milestone in its operational journey. The achievement reflects DPA’s growing maritime capabilities, efficient operations and its pivotal role in strengthening India’s logistics & port-led growth," the port authority said.

Record-Breaking Growth and Performance

According to official data, the port handled 70.03 MMT cargo, becoming the fastest among India's major ports to achieve the milestone. The feat was achieved 32 days ahead of the timeline recorded in the previous financial year, while registering a year-on-year growth of 23.02 per cent. (ANI)