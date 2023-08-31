Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Like a child': ISRO shares Chandrayaan-3 mission's video of Pragyan rover searching for safe path

    Unlike a fully automated vehicle, the rover operates under the guidance of commands issued from ISRO's Mission Operations Complex (MOX), situated at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.

    Like a child': ISRO shares Chandrayaan 3 mission's video of Pragyan rover searching for safe path AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 4:31 PM IST

    As the unforgiving lunar night descends upon the Moon's southern pole, the chosen landing site for Chandrayaan-3, ISRO remains resolute in its pursuit of comprehensive exploration. This dedication arises from the impending challenge of temperatures plummeting to extreme lows, even surpassing -200 degrees Celsius, well below the Indian lunar mission's operational threshold.

    In the latest series of updates, ISRO has shared a captivating video showcasing the Pragyan rover's ventures across the lunar expanse. This intricate journey is closely overseen by the Vikram Lander, representing ISRO's meticulous efforts to navigate the challenging lunar environment.

    Chandrayaan-3: ISRO shares fresh video as Pragyan rover confirms presence of Sulphur on Moon | WATCH

    A heartfelt message accompanying the video on the social media platform X reflects, "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The rover was rotated in search of a safe route. The rotation was captured by a Lander Imager Camera. It feels as though a child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama, while the mother watches affectionately. Isn't it?" Employing the metaphor of a mother-child bond and invoking the nostalgic term 'chandamama,' which resonates with many Indians, ISRO adds an emotional dimension to the lunar mission's progress.

    This captivating visual spectacle highlights the Pragyan rover's adept navigation through challenging lunar terrain. Unlike a fully automated vehicle, the rover operates under the guidance of commands issued from ISRO's Mission Operations Complex (MOX), situated at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.

    'Hindutva our identity': Uddhav faction puts saffron flags outside Mumbai airport ahead of INDIA bloc meeting

    Though the rover can't communicate directly with ground stations, it transmits signals to the lander, which possesses the capability to interface with MOX. In an alternate approach, the lander can relay data to the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, which then relays the information to ISRO's ground stations.

    Earlier in the day, ISRO unveiled another video showcasing the orchestrated rotation of the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectroscope (APXS), an 18 cm tall device, through an automated hinge mechanism. This strategic movement aligns the detector head to come within about five centimetres of the lunar surface. Significantly, the APXS has successfully identified the presence of sulphur and other minor elements on the lunar landscape.

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2023, 4:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Unappetizing Surprise: Cockroach found in Air India meal leaves Bengaluru flyer disgusted

    Unappetizing Surprise: Cockroach found in Air India meal leaves Bengaluru flyer disgusted

    India enjoys favourable reputation worldwide, says Pew survey ahead of G20 Summit

    India enjoys favourable reputation worldwide, says Pew survey ahead of G20 Summit

    'Cheetah is the new King of Jungle':Dr Bro's viral humorous video vkp

    ‘Cheetah is the new King of Jungle’: Dr Bro’s viral humorous video

    Special session of Parliament to be held from September 18 to 22, announces Union Minister Pralhad Joshi AJR

    Special session of Parliament to be held from September 18 to 22, announces Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

    Ghamandiya Gathbandhan': BJP's Sambit Patra takes dig at INDIA bloc's Mumbai meet AJR

    'Ghamandiya Gathbandhan': BJP's Sambit Patra takes dig at INDIA bloc's Mumbai meet

    Recent Stories

    Unappetizing Surprise: Cockroach found in Air India meal leaves Bengaluru flyer disgusted

    Unappetizing Surprise: Cockroach found in Air India meal leaves Bengaluru flyer disgusted

    Bengaluru metro: Tunnelling of 17 km along Nagavara metro line is complete vkp

    Bengaluru metro: Tunnelling of 17 km along Nagavara metro line is complete

    Kushi Why Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film is a must-watch? Read THIS RBA

    Kushi: Why Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film is a must-watch? Read THIS

    Mandya: Farmers stage overnight protest over release of Cauvery water to TN vkp

    Mandya: Farmers stage overnight protest over release of Cauvery water to TN

    India enjoys favourable reputation worldwide, says Pew survey ahead of G20 Summit

    India enjoys favourable reputation worldwide, says Pew survey ahead of G20 Summit

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon