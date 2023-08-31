Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandrayaan-3: ISRO shares fresh video as Pragyan rover confirms presence of Sulphur on Moon | WATCH

    Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: The video illustrates an automated hinge mechanism in action, rotating the 18 cm tall APXS to position the detector head at a proximity of approximately 5 cm from the lunar surface.

    Chandrayaan 3: ISRO shares fresh video as Pragyan rover confirms presence of Sulphur on Moon
    In a recent update, ISRO has shared an insightful video that reaffirms the existence of Sulphur (S) in a specific lunar region, using an alternate method. The Alpha Particle X-ray Spectroscope (APXS) has successfully identified Sulphur, alongside other trace elements, as outlined in a post on X.

    The video illustrates an automated hinge mechanism in action, rotating the 18 cm tall APXS to position the detector head at a proximity of approximately 5 cm from the lunar surface. Developed with the support of PRL, Ahmedabad, the APXS instrument, along with the deployment mechanism created by URSC, Bengaluru, showcases the technical prowess behind this endeavor.

     

    Earlier this week, ISRO achieved a momentous breakthrough by confirming the presence of Sulphur on the lunar surface near the moon's southern pole. This milestone holds remarkable significance, representing the pioneering use of in-situ measurements to accomplish this feat.

    ISRO's announcement marks a monumental stride in enhancing our understanding of lunar composition and its geological evolution. By employing the Pragyan Rover as part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO embarks on a journey of unprecedented importance, unraveling enigmas concealed within the lunar landscape.

    The revelation of Sulphur's presence doesn't stand alone. The LIBS instrument has effectively detected other elements, including Aluminum (Al), Calcium (Ca), Iron (Fe), Chromium (Cr), Titanium (Ti), Manganese (Mn), Silicon (Si), and Oxygen (O). These findings, aligning with expectations, contribute to a holistic comprehension of the lunar surface's intricate makeup.

