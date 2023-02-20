'Can't steal Thackeray name': Uddhav tells Eknath Shinde; alleges conspiracy by BJP to finish Shiv Sena

Uddhav Thackeray accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of destroying democracy through democratic institutions. He said that the BJP intends to end the Shiv Sena. "Stealing our party name and symbol is part of a larger conspiracy," he added.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray alleged a pre-planned conspiracy to steal Shiv Sena's name and symbol on Monday, February 20, just two days after losing the name and symbol of the Shiv Sena to Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's faction.

While speaking at a press meeting at his Mumbai residence, Uddhav Thackeray accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of destroying democracy through democratic institutions. He said that the BJP intends to end the Shiv Sena. "Stealing our party name and symbol is part of a larger conspiracy," he added.

"The ECI order is completely wrong. This could happen with any political party in India. There could be a dictatorship and no elections after 2024. I wonder if the order was issued hastily to complicate the situation further," Uddhav Thackeray said.

His attacks come on the day his faction requested an urgent hearing on the appeal against the ECI decision before the Supreme Court.

"Everything was taken from me. Our party's name and symbol have been stolen, but the name 'Thackeray' cannot be stolen. We have moved to Supreme Court against the Election Commission's decision, and the hearing will begin tomorrow," he asserted.

"Those in Delhi who have plotted to end the Shiv Sena will fail," Thackeray said. He demanded that the Election Commission of India be dissolved and reconstituted through 'proper process'.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) faction has objected to Shinde receiving the Sena name and symbol after leading a coup against Uddhav last year, resulting in the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP).

Leader of the Uddhav-led Sena faction, Sanjay Raut, claimed on Sunday that a 2,000 crore deal was struck to 'purchase the Sena party name and symbol.'

Maharashtra minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhir Mungantiwar in response to Raut, saying such baseless remarks were an attempt to discredit independent institutions such as the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India.

"I challenge them (Team Shinde) to remove Balasaheb Thackeray's name and image from the organisation and run it under their own identity. Let's see how people respond," Uddhav continued.

Talking about the Nationalist Congress Party chief, Thackeray said he had received phone calls from Sharad Pawar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressing their support. He claimed to have missed a phone call with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

