A party worker reportedly slapped Mahendra Rajbhar, national president of the Suheldev Swabhiman Party (SSP), repeatedly soon after garlanding the latter on stage during a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district.

Senior politician Mahendra Rajbhar was slapped multiple times after being garlanded by Brajesh Rajbhar of the Suheldev Swabhiman Party (SSP) at a function in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district. The event was organised to mark Maharaja Suheldev's birth anniversary on Tuesday.

After a video of the assault went viral on social media, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the incident as "another example of atrocities and insult" on PDA, alleging the BJP's complicity in it.

"The violent attack on veteran Mahendra Rajbhar is another condemnable example of the ever-increasing humiliating behaviour and atrocities on the 'PDA society' under BJP. If BJP's negligence is not involved in this attack, the assailant should be immediately arrested and punished for his act," Akhilesh wrote on X.

The attack was reportedly carried out at the behest of SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, whose closeness with Mahendra was not hidden in Rajbhar politics before the duo parted ways. Brajesh had hosted a function in Jalalpur to honour Rajbhar icon Maharaja Suheldev. Leaders from the Rajbhar community within the Samajwadi Party were also present at the event, in which Mahendra was called by Brajesh to the dais to be felicitated.

The viral video of the event showed Brajesh in his speech stating that the community's plight is due to its own people. "When our own people are at the helm, they do not advocate for their community but prefer to serve themselves and work for their families. There are many such leaders who have become tyrants, possessed by the spirit of Ghazi," he said.

Saying that the name of Maharaja Suheldev is being exploited by those who are deceiving and looting the community, he appealed to the Rajbhars to abandon 'such people'. Immediately after saying this, Brajesh garlanded Mahendra and then started slapping him multiple times until others present at the dais caught him. The surprise action led to chaos at the function.

Jaunpur SP Kaustubh was quoted by TOI as saying, "We have taken note of the viral video of the assault on Mahendra Rajbhar, and a complaint has also been received against Brajesh Rajbhar at Jalalpur police station. Police investigation has started in this matter, and appropriate action will be initiated as per its outcomes."

Mahendra had been referred to as 'Katappa' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was fielded as BJP and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) alliance candidate against gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari from the Mau Sadar seat in the 2017 assembly elections.

However, after being closely associated with SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, Mahendra opened a front against him and formed his own Suheldev Swabhiman Party in 2019. He joined the Samajwadi Party in 2022 and came close to Akhilesh Yadav.