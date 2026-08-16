Banshidhar Tiwari hoisted the national flag at Uttarakhand’s Information and Public Relations Department on Independence Day 2026 and urged officials to uphold honesty, transparency, accountability and public duty.

Celebrations of the Independence Day at Information and Public Relations Department in Uttarakhand were based on patriotism and public responsibility and the sacrifice that came into being to make the nation free. Director General Banshidhar Tiwari hoisted the National Flag and greeted all the officials of the department.

While addressing the gathering, Tiwari said that Independence Day is not only about celebrating but also remembering those freedom fighters who made the country independent through their sacrifice.

Banshidhar Tiwari Honors Freedom Fighters

In his address, the Director General honored those freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the sake of India’s freedom. He said that their sacrifice reminds us of our responsibility towards the nation.

Tiwari told officials of the department that they should perform their duty with dedication and sincerity. This will be one of the contributions towards the nation.

Integrity and Responsibility Message

The Director General emphasized the need for honesty and responsibility in government works. He asked the officers to do their allotted works with dedication and have a high level of responsibility towards the citizens.

According to him, the importance of Independence Day is not confined to any celebration and ceremony. Independence Day gives a chance to the officers to think about how they can make the country stronger by doing responsible services.

Officers and Staff Present During Flag Hoisting Programme

There were some senior officers and staff members of the Information and Public Relations Department present during the Independence Day programme.

These were Additional Director Ashish Tripathi, Joint Director K.S. Chauhan, Deputy Directors Manoj Srivastava and Ravi Bijaraniya, and Archana among others.

During the flag hoisting programme, patriotism prevailed amongst the participants who remembered the importance of Independence Day and rededicated themselves to the service of the nation.

Duty, Honesty and Responsibility: Message of the Day

At the end of the program, Tiwari gave his message emphasizing the values of duty, honesty and public responsibility. Tiwari's message revealed that the values of India's freedom struggle should be guiding public institutions and the people working in them.