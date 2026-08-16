On his death anniversary, leaders across the political spectrum, including PM Modi and President Murmu, paid tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. BJP's Arun Singh said his work is 'etched in golden letters' and his legacy is being carried forward.

BJP leader Arun Singh on Sunday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, saying the work accomplished during his tenure is "etched in the annals of history in golden letters."

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "The work accomplished during his tenure is etched in the annals of history in golden letters... People from all walks of life felt a deep, personal connection with him. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is carrying forward the legacy of the work initiated by Atal Bihari Vajpayee."

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid homage. "Today is the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee... He steered the country forward efficiently... He worked extensively for the upliftment of the poor. Everyone has gathered here today to pay tribute to him," Naidu told reporters.

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly and BJP leader Babulal Marandi garlanded the statue of Vajpayee at the state Legislative Assembly complex in Ranchi. Jharkhand BJP leaders also paid floral tributes to the former PM at the assembly complex.

Leaders Pay Tribute at 'Sadaiv Atal'

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a floral tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' in the national capital.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and other senior leaders also attended the prayer meeting at 'Sadaiv Atal', the memorial of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his death anniversary

Remembering the Statesman: Vajpayee's Legacy

Vajpayee, one of India's most prominent political leaders, served as Prime Minister for three terms. He was first sworn in as Prime Minister for a brief period in 1996 and later served from 1998 to 1999 and from 1999 to 2004.

Known for his oratory skills, parliamentary contribution and statesmanship, Vajpayee was a founding leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and played a key role in shaping the party's political journey.

During his tenure as Prime Minister, India witnessed several significant developments in areas including infrastructure, diplomacy, economic policy and national security.

Vajpayee was also a noted Hindi poet and remained widely respected across political lines for his parliamentary career and public life.

He was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 2015 in recognition of his contribution to the nation.

Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93. His death anniversary is observed every year as an occasion to remember his life, political contribution and legacy. (ANI)