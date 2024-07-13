Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    By-election Results 2024: Full list of winners and losers across 13 Assembly seats

    By-election Results 2024: In Punjab's Jalandhar West constituency, AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat secured a decisive win over BJP's Sheetal Angural, garnering a margin of 37,325 votes.

    By election Results 2024: Full list of winners and losers across 13 Assembly seats
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 13, 2024, 5:35 PM IST

    In a major turn of events following the Lok Sabha elections, the Opposition INDIA bloc on Saturday (July 13) emerged victorious in the by-poll results announced today, clinching 10 out of the 13 contested seats across various states. These by-elections were held on Wednesday in Assembly constituencies spanning Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu.

    In Punjab's Jalandhar West constituency, AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat secured a decisive win over BJP's Sheetal Angural, garnering a margin of 37,325 votes. Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Kamlesh Thakur, the spouse of the Chief Minister, triumphed over BJP's Hoshyar Singh by a margin of 9,399 votes.

    Here's a breakdown of the winners and losers in the key by-elections:

    Jalandhar West (Punjab):

    Winner: AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat
    Loser: BJP candidate Sheetal Angural
    Margin: 37,325 votes

    Dehra (Himachal Pradesh):

    Winner: Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur
    Loser: BJP candidate Hoshyar Singh
    Margin: 9,399 votes

    Raiganj (West Bengal):

    Winner: TMC candidate Krishna Kalyani
    Loser: BJP’s Manas Kumar Ghosh
    Margin: 50,077 votes

    Bagda (West Bengal):

    Winner: TMC candidate Madhuparna Thakur
    Loser: BJP candidate Binay Kumar Biswas
    Margin: 33,455 votes

    Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh):

    Winner: BJP candidate Ashish Sharma
    Loser: Congress candidate Dr Pushpinder Verma
    Margin: 1,571 votes

    Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh):

    Winner: Congress candidate Hardeep Singh Bawa
    Loser: BJP candidate KL Thakur
    Margin: 8,990 votes

    Ranaghat Dakshin (West Bengal):

    Winner: TMC candidate Mukut Mani Adhikari
    Loser: BJP candidate Manoj Kumar Biswas
    Margin: 39,048 votes

    Badrinath (Uttarakhand):

    Winner: Congress’ Lakhapat Singh Butola
    Loser: Rajendra Singh Bhandari
    Margin: 5,224 votes

    Amarwara (Madhya Pradesh):

    Winner: BJP’s Kamlesh Pratap Shah
    Loser: Congress candidate Dheeran Sah Sukharam Das
    Margin: 3,027 votes

    Manglaur (Uttarakhand):

    Winner: Congress’ Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin
    Loser: BJP candidate Kartar Sing Bhadana
    Margin: 422 votes

    Rupauli (Bihar):

    Winner: Independent candidate Shankar Singh
    Loser: Janata Dal (United)’s Kaladhar Prasad Mandal
    Margin: 8,246 votes

    Vikravandi (Tamil Nadu):

    Winner: DMK candidate Anniyur Siva
    Loser: PMK candidate Anbumani C
    Margin: 67,757 votes

    Maniktala (West Bengal):

    Winner: TMC candidate Supti Pandey
    Loser: BJP candidate Kalyan Chaubey
    Margin: 62,312 votes

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2024, 5:48 PM IST
