By-election Results 2024: Full list of winners and losers across 13 Assembly seats
By-election Results 2024: In Punjab's Jalandhar West constituency, AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat secured a decisive win over BJP's Sheetal Angural, garnering a margin of 37,325 votes.
In a major turn of events following the Lok Sabha elections, the Opposition INDIA bloc on Saturday (July 13) emerged victorious in the by-poll results announced today, clinching 10 out of the 13 contested seats across various states. These by-elections were held on Wednesday in Assembly constituencies spanning Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu.
In Punjab's Jalandhar West constituency, AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat secured a decisive win over BJP's Sheetal Angural, garnering a margin of 37,325 votes. Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Kamlesh Thakur, the spouse of the Chief Minister, triumphed over BJP's Hoshyar Singh by a margin of 9,399 votes.
Here's a breakdown of the winners and losers in the key by-elections:
Jalandhar West (Punjab):
Winner: AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat
Loser: BJP candidate Sheetal Angural
Margin: 37,325 votes
Dehra (Himachal Pradesh):
Winner: Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur
Loser: BJP candidate Hoshyar Singh
Margin: 9,399 votes
Raiganj (West Bengal):
Winner: TMC candidate Krishna Kalyani
Loser: BJP’s Manas Kumar Ghosh
Margin: 50,077 votes
Bagda (West Bengal):
Winner: TMC candidate Madhuparna Thakur
Loser: BJP candidate Binay Kumar Biswas
Margin: 33,455 votes
Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh):
Winner: BJP candidate Ashish Sharma
Loser: Congress candidate Dr Pushpinder Verma
Margin: 1,571 votes
Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh):
Winner: Congress candidate Hardeep Singh Bawa
Loser: BJP candidate KL Thakur
Margin: 8,990 votes
Ranaghat Dakshin (West Bengal):
Winner: TMC candidate Mukut Mani Adhikari
Loser: BJP candidate Manoj Kumar Biswas
Margin: 39,048 votes
Badrinath (Uttarakhand):
Winner: Congress’ Lakhapat Singh Butola
Loser: Rajendra Singh Bhandari
Margin: 5,224 votes
Amarwara (Madhya Pradesh):
Winner: BJP’s Kamlesh Pratap Shah
Loser: Congress candidate Dheeran Sah Sukharam Das
Margin: 3,027 votes
Manglaur (Uttarakhand):
Winner: Congress’ Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin
Loser: BJP candidate Kartar Sing Bhadana
Margin: 422 votes
Rupauli (Bihar):
Winner: Independent candidate Shankar Singh
Loser: Janata Dal (United)’s Kaladhar Prasad Mandal
Margin: 8,246 votes
Vikravandi (Tamil Nadu):
Winner: DMK candidate Anniyur Siva
Loser: PMK candidate Anbumani C
Margin: 67,757 votes
Maniktala (West Bengal):
Winner: TMC candidate Supti Pandey
Loser: BJP candidate Kalyan Chaubey
Margin: 62,312 votes
