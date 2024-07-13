By-election Results 2024: Full list of winners and losers across 13 Assembly seats

In a major turn of events following the Lok Sabha elections, the Opposition INDIA bloc on Saturday (July 13) emerged victorious in the by-poll results announced today, clinching 10 out of the 13 contested seats across various states. These by-elections were held on Wednesday in Assembly constituencies spanning Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu.

In Punjab's Jalandhar West constituency, AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat secured a decisive win over BJP's Sheetal Angural, garnering a margin of 37,325 votes. Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Kamlesh Thakur, the spouse of the Chief Minister, triumphed over BJP's Hoshyar Singh by a margin of 9,399 votes.

Here's a breakdown of the winners and losers in the key by-elections:

Jalandhar West (Punjab):

Winner: AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat

Loser: BJP candidate Sheetal Angural

Margin: 37,325 votes

Dehra (Himachal Pradesh):

Winner: Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur

Loser: BJP candidate Hoshyar Singh

Margin: 9,399 votes

Raiganj (West Bengal):

Winner: TMC candidate Krishna Kalyani

Loser: BJP’s Manas Kumar Ghosh

Margin: 50,077 votes

Bagda (West Bengal):

Winner: TMC candidate Madhuparna Thakur

Loser: BJP candidate Binay Kumar Biswas

Margin: 33,455 votes

Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh):

Winner: BJP candidate Ashish Sharma

Loser: Congress candidate Dr Pushpinder Verma

Margin: 1,571 votes

Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh):

Winner: Congress candidate Hardeep Singh Bawa

Loser: BJP candidate KL Thakur

Margin: 8,990 votes

Ranaghat Dakshin (West Bengal):

Winner: TMC candidate Mukut Mani Adhikari

Loser: BJP candidate Manoj Kumar Biswas

Margin: 39,048 votes

Badrinath (Uttarakhand):

Winner: Congress’ Lakhapat Singh Butola

Loser: Rajendra Singh Bhandari

Margin: 5,224 votes

Amarwara (Madhya Pradesh):

Winner: BJP’s Kamlesh Pratap Shah

Loser: Congress candidate Dheeran Sah Sukharam Das

Margin: 3,027 votes

Manglaur (Uttarakhand):

Winner: Congress’ Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin

Loser: BJP candidate Kartar Sing Bhadana

Margin: 422 votes

Rupauli (Bihar):

Winner: Independent candidate Shankar Singh

Loser: Janata Dal (United)’s Kaladhar Prasad Mandal

Margin: 8,246 votes

Vikravandi (Tamil Nadu):

Winner: DMK candidate Anniyur Siva

Loser: PMK candidate Anbumani C

Margin: 67,757 votes

Maniktala (West Bengal):

Winner: TMC candidate Supti Pandey

Loser: BJP candidate Kalyan Chaubey

Margin: 62,312 votes

