    Arvind Kejriwal loses 8.5 kg, faces repeated blood sugar drops in jail, says AAP

    Kejriwal has been in Tihar Jail since April 1 following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the liquor policy case.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 13, 2024, 4:02 PM IST

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday (July 13) raised serious concerns regarding the health of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has reportedly lost 8.5 kg since his arrest. During a press conference, Singh claimed that Kejriwal's blood sugar levels have dropped below 50 mg/dL on five occasions, which is alarming.

    Kejriwal has been in Tihar Jail since April 1 following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the liquor policy case.

    Singh accused the BJP-led central government of conspiring to cause Kejriwal to suffer from a "serious disease," calling the situation "highly worrisome."

    According to Singh, Kejriwal's weight was 70 kg when he was arrested by the ED on March 21, but it has since dropped to 61.5 kg.

    "The BJP aims to torture Kejriwal in jail, and the Modi government's objective is to jeopardize his health. His weight loss from 70 kg to 61.5 kg is concerning, especially without any tests to determine the cause," Singh said.

    Singh stressed that Kejriwal's significant weight loss and fluctuating blood sugar levels are indicative of a serious health issue. "His sugar level has fallen below 50 mg/dL about five times, which can lead to a coma. This raises the question of why Kejriwal is being subjected to such conditions," he added.

    Despite the Supreme Court granting Kejriwal interim bail on Friday in the case registered by the ED, he remains in jail due to the corruption case being investigated by the CBI.

    Singh criticized the CBI's actions, claiming they are part of a deliberate effort to target Kejriwal.

    "When there was hope for relief from the Supreme Court, the CBI fabricated a case against Kejriwal. This is all being done to endanger his life," Singh alleged.

