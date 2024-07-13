Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nepal landslide: Rescuers recover body of first Indian victim; all you need to know

    The disaster which occurred as a result of the down pour caused two buses to fall off the cliff and into the Trishuli River at early Friday morning. The buses were carrying 66 passengers, however, only three people could jump off the bus before it fell into the river.

    In a tragic incident that took place in Nepal, the body of a 40-year-old Indian national identified as Rishi Pal Shahi was retrieved by the rescuers on Saturday (July 13). This is the first body to be recovered after two buses which had over 60 passengers were pulled by landslide into a rain-flooded river on Friday. Shahi's dead body was recovered 50 kilometers away from the accident scene partially buried in sand in the Narayani River as reported by the police.

    The disaster which occurred as a result of the down pour caused two buses to fall off the cliff and into the Trishuli River at early Friday morning. The buses were carrying 66 passengers, however, only three people could jump off the bus before it fell into the river. These survivors are currently admitted in different health facilities as they undergo treatment.

    Violence erupts in Tripura: Shops torched, houses damaged after tribal youth's death

    Earlier on Friday, Khimananda Bhusal, a district official in Chitwan said that dozens of search and rescue personnel are involved in the search for survivors at the scene of the accident.

    The buses in the disaster scene were the Kathmandu bound Angel bus with capacity of 24 passengers and the Ganpati Deluxe heading for Gaur carrying 42 passengers. The tragedy occurred in the vicinity of Simaltal, on the Narayanghat-Mugling route in Chitwan district, about 100 km south-west of Kathmandu, at about 03.30 am local time.

    Bhusal said that the number of passengers is still unknown because others may have been also picked up along the way. The Nepalese security forces, including divers, carry on with search operations in an effort to find more survivors.

    IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, heavy rainfall expected

