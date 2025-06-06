Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a junior engineer for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 4.5 lakh from a complainant in Mumbai, the agency said.

A case was registered on Thursday (June 5) against the said accused on the basis of a written complaint that the accused demanded bribe of Rs. 5.5 lakh from the complainant for clearing the pending bills of his firm and after negotiation finally he agreed to accept Rs. 4,50,000/-, the CBI said in a release.

Trap laid and arrest made

According to the release, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed on Thursday while accepting bribe of Rs. 4.5 lakh. He was arrested and produced before the Special Judge, Mumbai, on Friday, it said.

The Ld. Trial Court granted Police Custody Remand till June 9, the CBI said, while adding that searches were also conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused at Mumbai and Roorkee.

Further investigation is underway, it added.

Earlier bribery case in Uttar Pradesh

Earlier on June 4, the CBI apprehended an accused Junior Engineer/Tele, North Central Railways, Prayagraj Division, Mainpuri, for "demanding and accepting illegal gratification of Rs one lakh (first instalment of demanded illegal gratification of Rs 4 lakh) from the complainant".

A case was registered on June 3 against the accused on the basis of a complaint made by a private company. The company had executed the work of laying six Quad Poly Insulated Jelly Filled cables between Farukhabad to Sikohabad alongside the Railway Line.

It was alleged that the said accused had demanded undue advantage of Rs 4 lakh from the complainant private company for clearing its pending bills amounting to Rs 20 lakh.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed. Searches were also conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused at Mainpuri, a release said. (ANI)