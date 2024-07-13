Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Violence erupts in Tripura: Shops torched, houses damaged after tribal youth's death

    The incident occurred during a clash between two groups at Gandatwisa in Dhalai district on July 7, where Parmeshwar Reang, a college student, sustained severe injuries. Despite medical efforts, Reang succumbed to his injuries at GBP Hospital on Friday.

    Violence erupts in Tripura: Shops torched, houses damaged after tribal youth's death AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 13, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

    The police reported on Saturday that violence erupted in Dhalai district of Tripura after a 19-year-old tribal youth died in a clash among groups, and houses were burnt and damaged. The incident occurred during a clash between two groups at Gandatwisa in Dhalai district on July 7, where Parmeshwar Reang, a college student, sustained severe injuries.

    Despite medical efforts, Reang succumbed to his injuries at GBP Hospital on Friday.

    IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, heavy rainfall expected

    "After the news of his death spread, emotions ran high in Gandatwisa. Some individuals vandalized houses and shops in anger," said Dhalai SP Avinash Rai said.

    "To prevent further escalation, we have deployed additional police forces and imposed prohibitory orders in the area. Internet services have also been temporarily suspended," Rai said.

    Reang had reportedly visited the Gandatwisa market with friends to attend a fair during Rath Yatra celebrations when the clash erupted unexpectedly.

    "We have arrested four individuals in connection with the youth's death," Rai added.

    In response to the heightened tensions, the Gandatwisa SDM organized a peace meeting to calm the situation. "The situation is currently under control," Rai assured.

    Assam flood: Death toll rises to 90 as situation remains grim; check details

    Meanwhile, Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma expressed his outrage over Reang's murder and demanded justice. "I strongly condemn the murder of Parmeshwar Reang in Gandatwisa. I have urged senior police officials to ensure the culprits are punished under the law," he wrote on Facebook, urging for peace and restraint.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2024, 2:02 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, heavy rainfall expected AJR

    IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, heavy rainfall expected

    Kerala: Kochi Metro to operate 12 more trips per day as footfall reaches 1.76 lakh in July 2024 anr

    Kerala: Kochi Metro to operate 12 more trips per day as footfall reaches 1.76 lakh in July

    Karnataka records 11 tiger deaths in six months, third highest in India

    Karnataka records 11 tiger deaths in six months, third highest in India

    Kerala: Man slits wife's throat to death in Ernakulam; then dies by suicide anr

    Kerala: Man slits wife's throat to death in Ernakulam; then dies by suicide

    Assam flood: Death toll rises to 90 as situation remains grim; check details AJR

    Assam flood: Death toll rises to 90 as situation remains grim; check details

    Recent Stories

    Womens Asia Cup 2024: Only 6 days left! Here's everything you need to know

    Women's Asia Cup 2024: Only 6 days left! Here's everything you need to know

    Paris Olympics 2024: Airbnb reports 30% increase in bookings from Indian guests for mega event snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Airbnb reports 30% increase in bookings from Indian guests for mega event

    Who is Pranav Mohanlal, the actor-singer who turned 34 today July 13 2024? anr

    Who is Pranav Mohanlal, the actor-singer who turned 34 today?

    Did Bachchan's snub Rajinikanth at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding? Viral video fuels speculation RKK

    Did Bachchan's snub Rajinikanth at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding? Viral video fuels speculation

    IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, heavy rainfall expected AJR

    IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, heavy rainfall expected

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon