Violence erupts in Tripura: Shops torched, houses damaged after tribal youth's death

The incident occurred during a clash between two groups at Gandatwisa in Dhalai district on July 7, where Parmeshwar Reang, a college student, sustained severe injuries. Despite medical efforts, Reang succumbed to his injuries at GBP Hospital on Friday.

The police reported on Saturday that violence erupted in Dhalai district of Tripura after a 19-year-old tribal youth died in a clash among groups, and houses were burnt and damaged. The incident occurred during a clash between two groups at Gandatwisa in Dhalai district on July 7, where Parmeshwar Reang, a college student, sustained severe injuries.

Despite medical efforts, Reang succumbed to his injuries at GBP Hospital on Friday.

IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, heavy rainfall expected

"After the news of his death spread, emotions ran high in Gandatwisa. Some individuals vandalized houses and shops in anger," said Dhalai SP Avinash Rai said.

"To prevent further escalation, we have deployed additional police forces and imposed prohibitory orders in the area. Internet services have also been temporarily suspended," Rai said.

Reang had reportedly visited the Gandatwisa market with friends to attend a fair during Rath Yatra celebrations when the clash erupted unexpectedly.

"We have arrested four individuals in connection with the youth's death," Rai added.

In response to the heightened tensions, the Gandatwisa SDM organized a peace meeting to calm the situation. "The situation is currently under control," Rai assured.

Assam flood: Death toll rises to 90 as situation remains grim; check details

Meanwhile, Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma expressed his outrage over Reang's murder and demanded justice. "I strongly condemn the murder of Parmeshwar Reang in Gandatwisa. I have urged senior police officials to ensure the culprits are punished under the law," he wrote on Facebook, urging for peace and restraint.

Latest Videos