IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, heavy rainfall expected

Orange alerts are also in effect for Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region. This comes as Mumbai witnessed a deluge this morning, leading to waterlogging and traffic disruptions across various parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane districts, forecasting heavy rainfall in isolated areas on Saturday, July 13. Additionally, a warning for high tide in the sea in Mumbai, reaching up to 3.69 meters, urges residents to stay indoors unless necessary.

The heavy rains have persisted over Mumbai in recent days, with Friday experiencing intense showers. The IMD anticipates continued heavy rainfall until Saturday, followed by lighter to moderate showers extending through July 15.

The downpour resulted in severe waterlogging in low-lying areas, significantly impacting traffic and delaying public transport services. IndiGo airlines issued a traffic advisory due to congestion at Mumbai's airport on Friday.

Attributing the inclement weather to a cyclonic circulation developing over Mumbai, the IMD has extended the orange alert to cover the Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Goa regions as well.

On Friday, Colaba recorded 86 mm of rainfall, while Santa Cruz registered 115 mm within three hours. IMD forecasts rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour in Mumbai and Thane on Saturday.

According to popular weather forecaster @Mumbai Rains on X platform, heavy downpours are expected to peak today, affecting areas like South Mumbai, Dadar, Worli, Bandra, Powai, Ghatkopar, and Chembur.

Raigad and Ratnagiri districts maintain an orange alert status, while Palghar has been downgraded to a yellow alert, anticipating around 5 mm of rainfall per hour.

The IMD projects heavy rains to persist in Mumbai's suburbs for the next 48 hours, with temperatures ranging between 29°C and 24°C.

