Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, heavy rainfall expected

    Orange alerts are also in effect for Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region. This comes as Mumbai witnessed a deluge this morning, leading to waterlogging and traffic disruptions across various parts of the city.

    IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, heavy rainfall expected AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 13, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane districts, forecasting heavy rainfall in isolated areas on Saturday, July 13. Additionally, a warning for high tide in the sea in Mumbai, reaching up to 3.69 meters, urges residents to stay indoors unless necessary.

    Orange alerts are also in effect for Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region. This comes as Mumbai witnessed a deluge this morning, leading to waterlogging and traffic disruptions across various parts of the city.

    Assam flood: Death toll rises to 90 as situation remains grim; check details

    The heavy rains have persisted over Mumbai in recent days, with Friday experiencing intense showers. The IMD anticipates continued heavy rainfall until Saturday, followed by lighter to moderate showers extending through July 15.

    The downpour resulted in severe waterlogging in low-lying areas, significantly impacting traffic and delaying public transport services. IndiGo airlines issued a traffic advisory due to congestion at Mumbai's airport on Friday.

    Attributing the inclement weather to a cyclonic circulation developing over Mumbai, the IMD has extended the orange alert to cover the Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Goa regions as well.

    On Friday, Colaba recorded 86 mm of rainfall, while Santa Cruz registered 115 mm within three hours. IMD forecasts rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour in Mumbai and Thane on Saturday.

    According to popular weather forecaster @Mumbai Rains on X platform, heavy downpours are expected to peak today, affecting areas like South Mumbai, Dadar, Worli, Bandra, Powai, Ghatkopar, and Chembur.

    Danger strikes on Saturdays: Snake bites UP man for seventh time in 40 days; investigation team formed

    Raigad and Ratnagiri districts maintain an orange alert status, while Palghar has been downgraded to a yellow alert, anticipating around 5 mm of rainfall per hour.

    The IMD projects heavy rains to persist in Mumbai's suburbs for the next 48 hours, with temperatures ranging between 29°C and 24°C.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Kochi Metro to operate 12 more trips per day as footfall reaches 1.76 lakh in July 2024 anr

    Kerala: Kochi Metro to operate 12 more trips per day as footfall reaches 1.76 lakh in July

    Karnataka records 11 tiger deaths in six months, third highest in India

    Karnataka records 11 tiger deaths in six months, third highest in India

    Kerala: Man slits wife's throat to death in Ernakulam; then dies by suicide anr

    Kerala: Man slits wife's throat to death in Ernakulam; then dies by suicide

    Assam flood: Death toll rises to 90 as situation remains grim; check details AJR

    Assam flood: Death toll rises to 90 as situation remains grim; check details

    Danger strikes on Saturdays: Snake bites UP man for seventh time in 40 days; investigation team formed AJR

    Danger strikes on Saturdays: Snake bites UP man for seventh time in 40 days; investigation team formed

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Kochi Metro to operate 12 more trips per day as footfall reaches 1.76 lakh in July 2024 anr

    Kerala: Kochi Metro to operate 12 more trips per day as footfall reaches 1.76 lakh in July

    Karnataka records 11 tiger deaths in six months, third highest in India

    Karnataka records 11 tiger deaths in six months, third highest in India

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Appearance at Ambani Wedding spark rumors ATG

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Appearance at Ambani Wedding spark rumors

    Anant-Radhika wedding: Celebrity guests indulge in Maharaja-style dining with extravagant menu AJR

    Anant-Radhika wedding: Celebrity guests indulge in Maharaja-style dining with extravagant menu

    WATCH Bigg Boss OTT 3 Armaan Malik gets romantic with Kritika Malik after the lights go off; viral video out RBA

    (WATCH) Armaan Malik gets romantic with Kritika Malik after the lights go off; viral video out

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon