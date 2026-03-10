The Delhi High Court has instructed the NBEMS to reserve a Sponsored DNB Post-MBBS seat for a NEET-PG candidate. The court observed she was prima facie eligible for counselling as she had already relinquished her previously allotted PG seat.

Court Finds Candidate Prima Facie Eligible The Court noted that under Clause 2.3 of the NBEMS handbook, only candidates currently pursuing a postgraduate course are barred from admission to Sponsored Post MBBS DNB seats. Since the petitioner had already relinquished her previously allotted seat and was not pursuing any PG course, the Court observed that the clause prima facie appeared inapplicable to her case."In the present case, the petitioner was not a candidate pursuing her PG course and has already given up her allotted seat in the stray round. Hence, she is prima facie entitled to participate in the Sponsored Post MBBS DNB seat counselling," the Court recorded in its order. The Court further held that the petitioner had established a strong prima facie case and that the balance of convenience lay in her favour. It observed that denial of interim relief could cause irreparable loss to the petitioner. Consequently, the respondents were directed to keep one seat vacant commensurate with the petitioner's rank until the next date of hearing. Background of the Petition During the hearing, Advocates Dr. Alakh Alok Srivastava and Arpit Dangi appeared for the petitioner. The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 18, 2026. According to the petition, the candidate had secured All India Rank 33017 in NEET-PG 2025 and was initially allotted an NBEMS Anaesthesiology seat in West Bengal. After opting for upgradation and participating in subsequent counselling rounds, she ultimately relinquished her seat in the stray vacancy round. However, despite being placed in the provisional list of eligible candidates for Sponsored Post MBBS DNB counselling released on February 20, 2026, NBEMS later informed her that she was ineligible since she had earlier been allotted a seat through the All India Quota counselling. Challenging this decision, the petitioner has sought directions for NBEMS to declare her eligible for the counselling process and allot a DNB seat in accordance with her rank. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Delhi High Court has directed the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to keep one Sponsored DNB (Diplomate of National Board) Post-MBBS seat vacant for a NEET-PG candidate after observing that she was prima facie eligible to participate in the counselling process. Justice Jasmeet Singh passed the order while issuing notice on a writ petition filed by Remika Devi challenging NBEMS' decision declaring her ineligible to participate in the Sponsored Post MBBS DNB seats counselling for the 2025 admission session.