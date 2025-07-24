Five people have died after bus fell into a gorge near Maseran area of Sarkaghat Sub-Division, approximately 60 kilometres from Mandi town. Around 20 people have been injured in the incident.

At least five people have died after a bus fell into a gorge near Maseran area of Sarkaghat Sub-Division, approximately 60 kilometres from Mandi town in Himachal Pradesh. Around 20 people have been injured in the incident and taken to hospital.

Scroll to load tweet…

SP Mandi, Sakshi Verma said that all the injured were being treated at the Sarkaghat hospital. According to ANI, several people were reported to be in serious condition. Police and local administration are actively engaged in rescue and relief operations.

Scroll to load tweet…

Heavy rainfall in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh has been facing heavy monsoon rains. The continuous rain has crippled public infrastructure in the hill state. At least 311 roads are blocked because of the rainfall. 221 water supply networks are also reportedly facing disruption since the heavy rainfall in the state. State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) informed that at least 65 power transformers were also damaged across the state in the last 24 hours.

According to State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) on Thursday morning, National Highway-70 remained closed in Mandi because of the rain and landslides.

Road blocks in Himachal

Roads are the most affected in Kullu, Mandi and Chamba. Most of the road closures had to be announced in these areas due to landslides, with at least 184 blocked roads in Mandi district alone.

Monsoon-related death toll reaches 137 in Himachal

The death toll because of the monsoon-related incidents has crossed 137-mark, according to ANI. SDMA informed that this cases include 77 deaths due to rain-incidents such as house collapses, landslides and floods. 60 people among 136 died because of the road accidents following the worsening weather conditions.

Efforts are on for the restoration of roads across the affected areas in Himachal districts. Even as the situation has improved in some areas have, a few locations reported fresh disruptions.