Matteo and Katerina, an Italian couple traveling through India, decided to get married in Agra near the Taj Mahal. Deeply moved by India's spiritual traditions, they tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony complete with Vedic chanting, sindoor, and a sacred fire.

The Taj Mahal has long drawn couples to Agra with its promise of eternal love. But for Matteo and Katerina, a visit to India turned into something far more personal. After traveling around the nation as visitors, the Italian couple decided to get married in the city of the famous monument in a traditional Hindu wedding that included the sindoor and mangalsutra ceremonies, seven holy rounds, and Vedic chanting.

The couple, who are from Italy's Liguria, have been dating for a long time. They had previously visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and Haridwar, where they swam in the Ganga. They were deeply impacted by their experiences with the nation's spiritual traditions and customs. In the end, they made the decision to start their married life in India.

Getting here took some time. Matteo and Katerina had considered tying the knot on several occasions, but their plans kept getting postponed. During this trip, however, they settled on Agra as the place to make it official.

The wedding was solemnized by priest Praveen Dutt Sharma on Tuesday evening at 7 pm in Hindu customs and ancient Vedic mantras.

The couple welcomed the occasion in traditional dress. Matteo was in a dhoti-kurta, Katerina in a red bridal dress. They took seven rounds around the sacred fire and participated in the customary rituals, including sindoordaan and the exchange of mangalsutra.

They also tried to have the ceremony signify something more to them than merely performing strange customs.

Sharma described every custom in English and Hindi so the couple was aware of the meaning of each mantra and the importance of the traditions. Matteo and Katerina participated in the ceremonies with excitement and devotion

After the wedding, the couple opened up about what the experience meant to them. They considered Taj Mahal as the greatest symbol of love and being married according to Hindu rites in a historic place like Agra was the most meaningful event of their life.

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For two travelers who came to India to study its sights and rituals the trip provided them a wedding they only dreamed of once, and a start anchored in a culture that had moved them along the road.