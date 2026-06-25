What began as a minor disagreement inside a Bulandshahr gym spiraled into a violent clash between groups. Staff struggled to intervene as chaos spilled outside, leaving onlookers stunned and raising questions about safety in fitness centers.

A fitness center in Bulandshahr turned into a battleground after a small argument between two individuals escalated into a massive fight involving their respective groups.

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Witnesses said the dispute began inside the gym and quickly intensified. What started as heated words soon led to physical confrontation, drawing in friends and associates of both men.

Chaos Spills Outside

Staff members attempted to intervene and move the fighters outside, but the situation worsened as more people joined in. The clash disrupted the gym environment, leaving other members shocked and concerned about their safety.

Videos of the incident have circulated locally, showing the intensity of the fight and the difficulty staff faced in controlling the crowd.

Safety Concerns Raised

The incident has sparked debate about discipline and safety inside fitness centers. Regular gym‑goers expressed concern that such fights damage the atmosphere of training spaces and discourage people from attending.

Local residents said gyms must enforce stricter rules and ensure disputes are handled before they spiral into violence.

Authorities are expected to review the incident, though no official statement has yet been released.