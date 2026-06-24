A midnight traffic check in Bandra spiraled into violence when a 22‑year‑old woman, allegedly drunk, attacked police officers. Her shocking actions left law enforcement injured and raised serious questions about public safety.

In a disturbing episode of disorder, Bandra witnessed a violent confrontation during a routine traffic nakabandi in the early hours of Friday. A 22‑year‑old woman, allegedly intoxicated, assaulted a police officer after refusing to cooperate with a breathalyzer test. The Bandra police have registered a case against her and her male companion under multiple legal provisions.

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The incident unfolded between 1:30 AM and 3:30 AM on June 19 near K.C. Road in NGC Colony. Local traffic police had set up a special drive to check for violations and drunk driving.

When officers stopped the car, the female driver resisted testing, arguing heatedly with personnel on duty. After repeated persuasion, the test confirmed alcohol in her system. Her male acquaintance, also behind the wheel earlier, tested positive as well.

Escalation into Violence

What began as verbal resistance quickly escalated. The woman allegedly shoved a police officer, then kicked and punched him. As colleagues intervened, she reportedly pulled the officer’s hair and scratched him, leaving visible injuries. Her companion joined in the abuse, further aggravating the situation.

Both suspects were detained and taken to Bandra Police Station. Even there, they continued to create chaos, disrupting proceedings. Medical examinations followed, and blood samples were collected for analysis.

Legal Action and Investigation

Authorities have booked the duo for obstructing public servants, assaulting police personnel, and driving under the influence. The case highlights the risks officers face during routine enforcement and the dangers posed by reckless behavior on city roads.

The investigation remains ongoing, with police awaiting medical reports to strengthen charges. Senior officials emphasized that strict action will follow, underscoring the seriousness of assaults on law enforcement.