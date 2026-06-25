WB minister Dilip Ghosh hints 'big political names' are linked to the Taratala godown collapse which killed 5 and injured 20. Targeting past CPM & TMC govts for corruption, he said an inquiry is underway and culprits will be punished.

West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said "big political names" may be connected to the collapse of an under-construction godown shed in Kolkata's Taratala area, as he targeted the previous Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Trinamool Congress governments over alleged corruption. The incident on Wednesday killed 5 people and left 20 injured.

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As three persons, including a building supervisor and two labour suppliers, were arrested in the case, Ghosh suggested that there may be "big political names" connected to the under-construction godown shed. "An inquiry will be done into the corruption, and the culprits will be punished. Our government has started this work; no one will be spared. Not just four people, there may be other big political names connected to the incident. Everything will be revealed. Outside labourers are being made to work, and innocent people are losing lives; it is unfortunate," the West Bengal Minister told the reporters.

Ghosh Blames Past Governments

Ghosh said that the state government has initiated a probe into the mishap, and the culprits will be punished. "During the CPM period, every market in Bengal caught fire. Large markets burned to the ground, countless people lost their lives, and property worth thousands of crores was destroyed. Bridges and flyovers collapsing were common during the TMC's rule. Several people died, and there was property loss in the Burrabazar flyover collapse. This (Taratala mishap) was also an example of corruption. How did such a big construction collapse? If it had been completed and people had been residing here, how many lives would have been lost?," he added.

Five Dead, 20 Injured

According to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, the death toll in the incident had risen to five, while 20 people sustained injuries. Of the injured, 18 were said to be out of danger. "Death toll stands at five. A total of 20 people are injured, of whom two are in ICCU, and 18 are out of danger," the Chief Minister told reporters after visiting the injured at SSKM Hospital on Wednesday.

Rescue Operations Underway

The incident occurred at around 12:07 pm on Tuesday. The Indian Army and the NDRF are carrying out the rescue operation at the site of the accident. (ANI)