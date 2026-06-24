What sparked fear in Hosur’s streets? A rabid stray dog bit multiple people across neighbourhoods, sending several to hospital. Viral reports of daily bite cases have residents demanding urgent municipal action for safety.

Panic spread across Hosur on Monday after a stray rabid dog attacked and bit 12 people in different neighbourhoods.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Doctors at Hosur Government Hospital confirmed that eight of the injured were admitted for treatment, while others received medical care and were discharged.

The dog attacked residents in Mullai Nagar Housing Board quarters, the railway station area, RC Church locality, and the inner ring roads. Reports also indicated stray dog attacks in Brindavan Nagar, Rainbow Garden, and other residential areas, with the hospital treating more than ten bite cases daily.

Residents Voice Fear

Locals said the dog continued roaming the streets, creating fear among the public. Many families expressed concern that children and women were most vulnerable to such attacks.

Activists and residents urged the Hosur municipal corporation to take immediate steps to capture rabid dogs.

V Durai, president of the Hosur Residents’ Welfare Association, stated, “People are living in constant fear. Children and women are most vulnerable. The municipality must act swiftly to catch these rabid dogs and ensure public safety.”

Call For Swift Action

The incident has intensified demands for stronger measures to control stray dog populations and prevent further attacks. Residents said the situation has become unbearable, with repeated bite cases reported daily.

Authorities have yet to announce concrete steps, but pressure is mounting on the municipal corporation to act quickly to restore safety in Hosur’s neighbourhoods.