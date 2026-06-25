PM Modi chaired the 52nd PRAGATI meeting, reviewing Rs 30,000 crore infra projects. He stressed using the PM GatiShakti plan for timely completion and also reviewed the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and grievances related to cyber crime and digital arrest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 52nd PRAGATI meeting, during which infrastructure works worth over Rs. 30,000 crore were reviewed.

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Infrastructure Projects and GatiShakti Plan Reviewed

In a post on X, he said that ongoing development projects would provide fresh momentum to economic growth, connectivity and industrial progress, while emphasising the need for effective implementation of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for their timely completion. "These works will add momentum to economic growth, connectivity and industrial progress. Emphasised the use of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for the timely completion of development works. Other subjects reviewed include TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, grievances related to Cyber Crime and Digital Arrest," he said on Thursday.

During the meeting, the PM Modi reviewed four critical infrastructure projects across the Road, Power, Industrial Corridor and Metro Rail sectors, covering four States and costing around ₹30,000 crore. These projects, important for economic growth, regional connectivity, industrial development and public welfare, were reviewed with focus on timelines, inter-agency coordination, issue resolution and timely completion.

Prime Minister underlined that delays in infrastructure projects not only lead to cost escalation, but also deprive people and industries of timely benefits. He asked the concerned Ministries and State Governments to resolve pending issues in a mission-mode manner and ensure close monitoring at the highest level.

PM Modi also emphasised the use of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for efficient planning and timely implementation of infrastructure projects. He also underlined the need for regular and timely updation of project details, utilities, infrastructure layers, clearances and other field-level information on the portal. He further emphasised that the platform must reflect the latest ground situation so that bottlenecks can be identified in advance, inter-agency coordination can be improved, and decisions can be taken on the basis of reliable, real-time data.

TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

He reviewed TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and emphasised the need to leverage the latest digital technologies, including Artificial Intelligence. He suggested a team of NCC cadets and MY Bharat volunteers for awareness, patient follow-up and community mobilisation.

Grievances on Cyber Crime and Digital Arrest Addressed

PM also reviewed grievances related to Cyber Crime and Digital Arrest. He expressed concern over the rising misuse of digital platforms to defraud citizens and stressed that such matters require coordinated, sensitive and time-bound handling by all concerned agencies. He noted that citizens should not be made to run from one department or agency to another.

He also emphasised the need for clear ownership, faster response, better coordination among law enforcement agencies, banks and digital platforms, and stronger public awareness campaigns.

PM Modi observed that in cases involving cyber fraud, timely action is crucial to prevent financial loss and restore public confidence. He asked all stakeholders to work in close coordination to strengthen prevention, reporting, investigation and grievance redressal mechanisms. He also emphasised that States should work towards enabling e-Zero FIR mechanisms for faster registration and response in cyber fraud cases. (ANI)