An 83-year-old woman, Rukmini Amma, died last Saturday. Her funeral was delayed for her grandchildren to arrive from abroad. But in a tragic twist, her son Harimitra, who had come from the US to care for her, also fell ill and died on Wednesday.

Tripunithura: In a truly heartbreaking incident, a son who flew down from the US to look after his sick mother passed away just days after her death. P.K. Rukmini Amma, 83, and her son, Harimitra, 51, both residents of 'Chitra' in Pazhoor Lane, Vadakkekotta, died within a few days of each other. Harimitra, who had settled in America, had come to his hometown some time back when he heard his mother wasn't keeping well.

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Rukmini Amma was a former member of the Cochin Devaswom Board. Rukmini Amma died last Saturday. The family postponed her last rites so that her grandchildren could travel from abroad to attend. But in a shocking twist, Harimitra suddenly fell sick and was admitted to the hospital, where he died on Wednesday. The family then held the final rites for both mother and son on the same day. Harimitra's wife, Parvathy, is in America. Rukmini Amma's other son is Harikrishnan.

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