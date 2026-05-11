A wild buffalo that entered residential areas in Kannur's Pinarayi, Dharmadam, and Kathiroor was captured by a Forest Department team. The animal was tranquillised and safely relocated to the Tholpetty Wildlife Sanctuary in Wayanad.

A wild buffalo that spread fear across the residential areas of Pinarayi, Dharmadam and Kathiroor was captured by a special Forest Department team using tranquiliser darts, according to officials. Acting on the directions of Kannur Divisional Forest Officer S Vaishakh, the team led by Kottiyoor Range Officer T Nithin Raj later shifted the animal to the Tholpetty Wildlife Sanctuary in Wayanad and released it deep inside the forest.

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The Capture Operation

Forest officials had been monitoring the movement of the wild buffalo in Koothuparamba and Panunda regions for the past two days. The animal, first spotted in Kathiroor Panunda on May 7, later moved to a private property in the Vadakkumbad Thottummal area. Since the location was around 13.5 kilometres away from the forest and situated in a densely populated region, officials found it impractical to drive the animal back naturally. Considering the growing concern among residents, the Forest Department proceeded with the tranquilliser operation after obtaining special permission from the chief wildlife warden.

The buffalo was eventually located behind the Thalassery Institute of Advanced Studies College at Eranjoli, where the operation was launched. A three-member veterinary team led by Dr Ilyas Ravuthar carried out the tranquilising procedure, according to officials.

Kottiyoor Range Forest Officer T Nithin Raj, Kannur RRT Deputy Range Officer Shaini Kumar, Section Forest Officers Pramod Kumar, CK Mahesh and Sunilkumar, along with snake volunteer Bijilesh and Kottiyoor range staff, participated in the mission. Officers from Thalassery Town Police Station and local residents also extended support to the operation team.

Relocation to Wildlife Sanctuary

The captured wild buffalo was transported in a special vehicle to the Tholpetty Wildlife Sanctuary and released into the forest after officials confirmed that its health condition was satisfactory. (ANI)