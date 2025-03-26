BRS MLCs stage unique protest as Kavitha urges Sonia Gandhi to fulfill gold promise (WATCH)

Read Full Article

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLCs staged a protest at the Telangana Legislative Council to highlight unfulfilled promises made by the Congress government—like providing 10 grams of gold to eligible women for their marriage.

The MLCs held gold bricks inscribed with "10 Grams Gold" in Telugu, Hindi, and English. Present at the protest, BRS MLC K Kavitha criticized Congress for neglecting its promise made during the general elections in Telangana.

Speaking to ANI, Kavitha reminded Congress of the guarantees given by the party, particularly by Sonia Gandhi. She stated, "During the general election, Congress, especially Sonia Gandhi, had come to Telangana and given six guarantees. One of them was to provide 10 grams of gold to young women getting married, along with a ₹1 lakh cheque under the Kalyana Lakshmi Scheme, which was earlier introduced by the BRS government."

She said that despite these promises, the Congress government has failed to deliver. "After coming to power, Congress has grossly ignored this promise. We demand that Sonia Gandhi visit Telangana and direct her government to fulfill this promise," Kavitha added.

Meanwhile, BRS MLC K Kavitha stated on Monday that the party will oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament.

Speaking to ANI after attending an Iftar party in Banswada, Kavitha reiterated BRS’s support for the Muslim community and acknowledged its role during the Telangana movement.

"We are celebrating Ramzan in Banswada while discussing how the central government’s proposed bill seeks to control Muslim Waqf properties. BRS, as a party, will oppose it. We have always stood by the Muslim community and worked for its empowerment. During the Telangana movement, the community supported us, and peace should prevail in the entire country and Telangana. So, we will oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament," Kavitha said.

