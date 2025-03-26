'Masjids, Waqf land not under threat': Yogi Adityanath slams opposition's 'misleading' claims

Read Full Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has criticised the opposition for spreading misinformation about the BJP's intentions regarding Masjids and Waqf properties.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, UP CM Yogi Adityanath questioned the opposition's motives, asking how much land they plan to take over in the name of Waqf and what welfare initiatives they have undertaken using Waqf properties.

Yogi Adityanath alleged that Waqf properties have been misused for personal gain, with some properties being sold to multiple buyers, leading to disputes.

"What will the BJP do by taking over the Masjids? I think they (the Opposition) are trying to mislead. In the name of Wafq, how much land will you take over? Secondly, have they done any welfare in the name of Waqf? You can't even name one. Look, they have misused that property for thier personal selfishness. It has been sold at any cost. What is the situation today? They have sold one property to many people. Now there's a dispute because of it." Yogi Adityanath said.

He emphasised that the BJP's goal is to free Waqf properties from encroachment and misuse and ensure their use for the welfare of the community. The party has been pushing for greater transparency and accountability in the management of Waqf properties, which are meant to serve the Muslim community.

Yogi Adityanath voiced his support for the Waqf Amendment, stating that it's essential for the country's benefit and the Muslim community. "The JPC has requested that the Waqf Amendment be made a necessity today, and it should move forward in a timely manner. I think it will be for the benefit of the country and also for the benefit of Muslims," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

CM Yogi Adityanath also warned that the amendment's implementation could cause problems for people who have settled on Waqf properties or invested money in them, potentially leading to financial losses.

"It will cause all kinds of problems in the future. For the people who have settled down and for the people who have given money. Because all their money will be lost," he added.

Adityanath questioned the Waqf Board's authority to acquire land, alleging that they have misused their power to blackmail governments. He criticised the board's practices, saying they have made outrageous decisions, taking over properties and public lands without justification

"They used to look for any property and blackmail the governments. In the name of Waqf, they have taken all kinds of outrageous decisions, especially Waqf, who says that this land is theirs and then it belongs to them. Which country is this? Who has given you this power? Will you take over any property? Will you take over any place? Will you take over any public land? So this cannot happen," Yogi Adityanath said.

AIMIM chief Assasuddin Owaisi has opposed the bill, calling it "unconstitutional" and the government's "attempt to take over" Muslim properties, including Masjids. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address these challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

The proposed amendment aims to address these concerns and ensure that Waqf properties are utilized for the intended purposes, benefiting the Muslim community and the country as a whole.

