AIADMK's Edapaddi K Palaniswami slammed the ruling TVK and DMK, alleging their leaders' involvement in recent crimes in Tamil Nadu. He questioned CM Vijay's silence, called the TVK govt a 'Trojan horse,' and urged action to restore law and order.

AIADMK General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami on Monday alleged the ruling Tamilaga Vetti Kazhagam (TVK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders' involvement in recent criminal cases in Tamil Nadu. In an X post, Palaniswami alleged that a DMK functionary was arrested for sexually harassing a minor girl in Madurai. He also highlighted the incidents of a 17-year-old boy being hacked to death near the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple and accused DMK workers of intimidating a government employee. The AIADMK General Secretary questioned Chief Minister Vijay's silence over these incidents, terming the TVK government a "Trojan horse" with deception.

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EPS details criminal incidents and government inaction

Palaniswami wrote, "The news that a DMK functionary who sexually harassed a 10th-grade girl student in Madurai Keelamadhur has been arrested, and that a 17-year-old boy was hacked to death near the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple, is shocking. Furthermore, reports are coming in that a DMK functionary who ogled a college girl inappropriately near Tambaram has been arrested, and that DMK members knocked on the door of an electricity department assistant engineer in Thiruvottiyur late at night, threatened and intimidated him."

"Moreover, in Omalur, Salem district, despite rain falling yesterday, rainwater had accumulated in several places. This morning, a husband and wife who attempted to cross the railway underpass in Omalur in their car drowned and died in the stagnant water there--these reports have caused profound shock. Because this government has not taken immediate action to remove the rainwater accumulated in the railway underpass, we have lost two invaluable lives today," he added.

'Trojan Horse Government': Palaniswami slams CM Vijay

Further, he questioned Vijay for not holding a press conference. Comparing the TVK government to the previous DMK rule, he alleged a continued trend of intimidating government employees and social media trolling. EPS wrote, "The Chief Minister spoke words promising excellent governance and bringing about change. But every day, we continue to lose invaluable lives. Even in this Trojan horse government, all that remains is deception. Reports are emerging of links between ruling party functionaries and the Madurai incident. "

"Beyond that, the ruling party's threats and anarchic behaviour, particularly the trend of intimidating government employees, continues unabated. Just as in the previous regime, since this government took charge in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister--who has not given any response to the various incidents that have occurred and cannot even hold a press conference--still has the gall to speak out now. If DMK engaged in Twitter troll politics, today's ruling party engages in Instagram Reel troll politics. That's the extent of it," the ADMK leader added. He urged CM Vijay to take steps to "restore law and order."

"'Chief Minister is coming to the fort! He's eating lunch from a tiffin carrier! Ah, what a change?'--while they construct their own little bubble world like this, will they utter even a single word about Tamil Nadu turning into a land of bloodshed, or about the reckless power games played by their party members without any sense of responsibility? If you have even the slightest concern for the people of Tamil Nadu who voted for you, I urge this Chief Minister to immediately take steps to restore law and order and protect them," the post read.

Government responds to allegations

Earlier today, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay held a review meeting and ordered to promptly register cases against those involved in heinous crimes. Such cases should be investigated swiftly, prosecuted effectively, and severe punishment should be secured against the accused individuals, a press release stated.

Meanwhile, Minister KA Sengottaiyan defended Vijay against criticism regarding his limited media interactions, stating that the Chief Minister does not follow the convention of issuing daily statements, or he engages in frequent debates unlike others. (ANI)