According to news agency ANI, Rajasthan SOG Additional Director General Vishal Bansal said investigators were reviewing a guess paper containing about 410 questions.

Out of these, around 120 questions reportedly appeared in the Chemistry section of NEET-UG 2026. He also stated that the paper had been circulating among students for 15 days to one month before the examination.

These findings added more pressure on authorities to take action.

NTA cancels the exam

The National Testing Agency said it decided to cancel the exam after reviewing inputs shared by central agencies and law enforcement bodies.

In its official statement, NTA said the findings raised concerns about the integrity of the examination process. The agency said the exam “could not be allowed to stand” in order to maintain transparency and trust.

The decision was taken with the approval of the Government of India.

CBI investigation ordered

The Government has referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a full and detailed inquiry.

The CBI will examine all allegations, including how the question material circulated and whether organised groups were involved.

NTA has said it will fully cooperate with the CBI and provide all records, data, and support needed for the investigation.

Impact on students

The cancellation has created uncertainty for lakhs of students preparing for medical courses such as MBBS and BDS.

For many aspirants, NEET is one of the most important exams in their lives. The sudden cancellation has caused stress, frustration, and confusion.

Some students have expressed relief that alleged malpractice will not go unchecked. Others feel disappointed because they must prepare again.

What NTA has clarified about re-exam

NTA has confirmed that the examination will be re-conducted on dates that will be announced separately.

The agency has also clarified important points:

Registration data will remain valid.

Candidature details will be carried forward.

Examination centres chosen earlier will stay the same.

No fresh registration will be required.

No extra examination fee will be charged.

Fees already paid will be refunded.

The exam will be conducted using NTA’s internal resources.

Fresh admit cards will be issued before the new exam date.

Candidates and parents are advised to wait for official updates and follow only NTA’s communication channels.