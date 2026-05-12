NEET UG 2026 Controversy: Inside The Cancellation, Protests, Probe And Paper Leak Links
NEET-UG 2026, held on May 3 for 22.79 lakh students across India and abroad, has been cancelled after allegations of paper leak. Investigations linked suspected question circulation to Rajasthan and Kerala. The Government has ordered a CBI probe.
Exam cancelled after integrity concerns
The NEET-UG 2026 examination has been cancelled following serious allegations of a paper leak and examination irregularities. The decision has created concern across the country, as this is India’s main entrance exam for medical courses.
The exam was conducted on May 3 in pen-and-paper mode. Around 22.79 lakh students appeared for the test. It was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. In total, more than 5,400 examination centres were used.
Soon after the exam, reports from several states suggested that question papers may have been leaked before the test began.
Protests outside Shastri Bhavan
After the cancellation announcement, protestors were seen climbing barricades at Shastri Bhavan as they expressed anger over the situation. Many students and supporters demanded strict action and a fair investigation.
The cancellation has placed lakhs of medical aspirants in a difficult position. For many, this exam decides their future in medicine and related fields.
How the controversy started
The issue began shortly after the examination was held. Initial complaints came from Rajasthan and Bihar. Investigators started looking into claims that exam-related material had circulated through messaging apps and private groups.
Students and coaching institutes also reported unusually accurate “prediction sheets”. These sheets appeared to match a large number of questions from the actual paper. This raised further doubts about fairness.
As more information came out, allegations grew that some candidates may have received access to questions hours before the exam.
Investigators are also checking claims that answer keys and paper sets were shared through organised networks across different states.
The Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG) began a detailed investigation into the matter.
Links traced to Kerala and Rajasthan
The investigation reportedly found links between the suspicious paper and both Kerala and the Sikar district of Rajasthan.
According to the reports, an MBBS student in Kerala, originally from Churu in Rajasthan, sent a 'question bank' on WhatsApp on May 1. The message was sent to his friend in Sikar, who runs a paying guest (PG) accommodation.
Sources said the question bank had around 300 questions. When officials compared these with the original NEET paper, they were reportedly surprised. About 150 of the 180 questions matched exactly.
This finding increased concerns about a possible organised leak.
Spread of the material
After receiving the question bank, the Sikar-based PG operator allegedly shared it through WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms, according to News18 report.
The material was reportedly passed to students staying at his PG. From there, it spread further through career counsellors and other students.
Interestingly, after the exam, the same PG operator filed a complaint at the Udyog Nagar police station and also informed the National Testing Agency (NTA). Investigators are now checking whether he made the complaint out of fear of being exposed.
Details shared by Rajasthan SOG
According to news agency ANI, Rajasthan SOG Additional Director General Vishal Bansal said investigators were reviewing a guess paper containing about 410 questions.
Out of these, around 120 questions reportedly appeared in the Chemistry section of NEET-UG 2026. He also stated that the paper had been circulating among students for 15 days to one month before the examination.
These findings added more pressure on authorities to take action.
NTA cancels the exam
The National Testing Agency said it decided to cancel the exam after reviewing inputs shared by central agencies and law enforcement bodies.
In its official statement, NTA said the findings raised concerns about the integrity of the examination process. The agency said the exam “could not be allowed to stand” in order to maintain transparency and trust.
The decision was taken with the approval of the Government of India.
CBI investigation ordered
The Government has referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a full and detailed inquiry.
The CBI will examine all allegations, including how the question material circulated and whether organised groups were involved.
NTA has said it will fully cooperate with the CBI and provide all records, data, and support needed for the investigation.
Impact on students
The cancellation has created uncertainty for lakhs of students preparing for medical courses such as MBBS and BDS.
For many aspirants, NEET is one of the most important exams in their lives. The sudden cancellation has caused stress, frustration, and confusion.
Some students have expressed relief that alleged malpractice will not go unchecked. Others feel disappointed because they must prepare again.
What NTA has clarified about re-exam
NTA has confirmed that the examination will be re-conducted on dates that will be announced separately.
The agency has also clarified important points:
- Registration data will remain valid.
- Candidature details will be carried forward.
- Examination centres chosen earlier will stay the same.
- No fresh registration will be required.
- No extra examination fee will be charged.
- Fees already paid will be refunded.
- The exam will be conducted using NTA’s internal resources.
Fresh admit cards will be issued before the new exam date.
Candidates and parents are advised to wait for official updates and follow only NTA’s communication channels.
Political reactions
The issue has also drawn political attention. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticised the situation. He described the exam as an 'auction' and claimed that many questions were being sold on WhatsApp hours before the test.
In a post on social media platform X, he said that lakhs of students worked hard for months, but their future was affected in one night due to alleged leaks.
He also mentioned that over the past 10 years, there have been multiple paper leak cases and re-exams.
NTA cites integrity concerns
In its statement, NTA said the decision to cancel the exam was taken after examining inputs in coordination with central agencies.
The agency said law enforcement findings raised serious concerns about the integrity of the examination process. It added that the cancellation was necessary to ensure transparency in the system.
NTA stressed that the step was taken in the interest of students and to protect trust in the national examination system.
What happens next
The focus now shifts to two main areas: the CBI investigation and the announcement of new exam dates.
The re-conducted examination schedule and re-issued admit card details will be shared through official channels in the coming days.
Students and parents are advised to ignore unverified reports on social media and rely only on official updates.
The cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 marks a serious moment for India’s education system. With allegations of a leak, organised circulation of questions, and ongoing investigations, authorities have chosen to cancel the exam to protect fairness.
While the decision has caused inconvenience, it aims to restore confidence in the process. For now, students must stay calm, follow official updates, and continue their preparation for the re-exam.
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