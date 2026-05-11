A cute video showing a tiny girl playfully scolding a peacock for knocking over her flower pot has gone viral. Shared widely on social media, the clip received thousands of heart-warming reactions, emojis, and comments. Many users found the interaction adorable and funny.

A sweet video of a tiny girl giving a playful 'class' to a peacock has gone viral on social media. The video is reportedly from South India and has been widely shared across different platforms. In the clip, the young girl appears upset after a peacock knocks over a flower pot placed on her front porch. Instead of getting angry in a serious way, she seems to talk to the bird in a cute and expressive manner. At one point, it even looks as if the peacock is listening carefully and responding to the little girl’s scolding. Viewers say her reaction is both funny and heart-warming.

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Many people online have described the moment as 'Nature vs. Housekeeping', joking that the peacock won round one. The light-hearted caption has added to the popularity of the video.

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Social media reactions

The video has received thousands of reactions, comments, and shares. Many users posted heart emojis, laughing faces, and love symbols. Several people found the interaction very adorable.

Many users shared sweet comments, praising the girl and the peacock. One user explained that peacocks may recognise colours differently and suggested being careful around them. Another comment joked about how the peacock might react in a movie-style scene.

Many viewers simply expressed love and support through emojis. The comment section was filled with positive reactions, including hearts, smiles and applause.

More cute clips shared

According to social media posts, there are several similar videos showing the girl with the peacock. All these clips have received warm responses from viewers.

People say the videos show a friendly bond between the child and the bird. The repeated sharing of these clips has made them trend widely online. Many users appreciated the innocence of the moment and the natural setting.

The videos continue to attract attention because of their simple and joyful content. Unlike serious news stories, this clip has brought smiles to many people’s faces.

The video feels refreshing because it shows kindness instead of fear. The girl’s calm reaction and the peacock’s presence created a charming scene. The peacock is a national bird of India, and many people feel connected to it.

The combination of nature, a child’s honesty, and a small everyday moment made the clip special. Social media users from different regions shared the video with positive messages.