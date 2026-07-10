The BJP launched a nationwide digital training campaign, enrolling over 12 lakh workers. The program aims to create a tech-driven network of 1 crore digitally skilled karyakartas to enhance grassroots engagement and outreach for the party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a nationwide digital training campaign aimed at transforming its organisational structure into a technology-driven network, with more than 12 lakh booth-level karyakartas already enrolled in the programme, party leaders said on Friday.

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Digital Campaign for a Tech-Driven Network

The initiative, being conducted under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Training Maha Abhiyan, seeks to equip grassroots workers with digital skills and prepare the party for greater engagement with youth and Gen Z. The BJP has set a target of training at least 10 workers at every booth across the country and building a network of one crore digitally trained karyakartas.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, who is also co-in-charge of the programme, told ANI that the Digital Learning Programme (DLP) was launched on the party's Foundation Day on April 6 this year by BJP National President Nitin Nabin, National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh and National Co-General Secretary (Organisation) Shiv Prakash.

Training Platform and Course Content

According to Chugh, the campaign initially aimed to enrol 10 lakh karyakartas between June 23, the martyrdom day of Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and July 6, his birth anniversary. However, participation crossed 12 lakh during the period.

Through an app-based Digital Learning Platform, workers receive training in 12 languages using study material, topic-wise videos and quizzes. Participants are awarded digital certificates after successfully completing the course.

The training covers the BJP's history, ideology, organisational principles, the Panch Nishtha, the life and teachings of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, as well as the Narendra Modi government's welfare initiatives. Karyakartas are also trained in the use of the NaMo App and familiarised with key organisational programmes, including Mann Ki Baat and the party's major outreach campaigns.

State-wise Performance Highlights

Highlighting the campaign's performance, Chugh said Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest participation with over 1.83 lakh karyakartas. Tripura registered nearly 20 participants per booth and an 85 per cent course completion rate, while Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Ladakh also reported completion rates exceeding 80 per cent.

Next Phase and Future Goals

He said the campaign has now entered its next phase and will be expanded extensively to the booth level. In states where participation has been slower, the party plans to organise special outreach drives, training camps and digital assistance centres to increase enrolment.

Chugh said the initiative reflects the BJP's commitment to organisational modernisation and is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India mission. He added that digitally trained karyakartas would strengthen grassroots outreach and help take governance and public welfare initiatives to the last mile.

(ANI)