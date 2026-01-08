Murshid Alam, a Bihar mechanic, built a 5-seater electric jeep in 18 days for just Rs 1 lakh. The vehicle can travel 100 kilometres on a single charge and is designed for farmers, rural users. Locals call it 'Desi Tesla' for low cost, practicality.

In a small town in Bihar's Purnia district, an ordinary mechanic has created something extraordinary. Murshid Alam, who runs a modest vehicle repair shop, has built a five-seater electric jeep in just 18 days. The jeep costs only Rs 1 lakh and can travel up to 100 kilometres on a single charge. Locals have proudly named it the 'Desi Tesla', according to a report by NDTV.

Murshid is not a trained engineer. He has no startup backing or formal technical degree. What he does have is years of hands-on experience fixing vehicles and a deep understanding of village needs.

Why Murshid decided to build his own ,electric vehicle

While working daily in his garage, Murshid noticed a common problem. Farmers and small traders needed affordable transport for farming work and short-distance travel. Diesel and petrol vehicles were becoming too costly to buy and maintain. Commercial electric vehicles were also too expensive for most rural families.

This gap pushed Murshid to think differently. He decided to build a simple, strong electric jeep that villages could actually afford and use.

Features designed for rural life

The electric jeep is built for daily village work. It has four wheels fitted with tubeless tyres, a speedometer, power steering and a proper charging point. It can seat five people comfortably, added the NDTV report.

One key feature is its flexibility. A trolley can be attached at the back to carry crops, fertilisers, or other goods. This makes it useful not just for travel, but also for farming and small business needs.

The jeep takes around five hours to charge fully. Once charged, it can run for nearly 100 kilometres, which is enough for most daily rural journeys, the NDTV report added.

Low cost, high impact

The most striking part of Murshid’s invention is its cost. At just Rs 1 lakh, it is far cheaper than most electric or fuel-powered vehicles in the market. For villagers who depend on farming or small trades, this price point makes a huge difference. Many locals have shown interest, seeing it as a practical and money-saving option.

Murshid’s jeep comes at a time when India is slowly moving away from diesel and petrol. In farming and rural transport, electrification is seen as a cleaner and cheaper option. Experts say stationary farm machines are the easiest to electrify, followed by light utility vehicles like Murshid’s jeep. Such vehicles reduce noise, cut fuel costs, and lower pollution.

Murshid Alam’s electric jeep proves that big ideas do not always need big money. Sometimes, they just need a clear problem and a simple solution. His “Desi Tesla” may be small, but it reflects the changing face of rural India and the power of local innovation.