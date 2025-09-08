Ashok Rathod turned his passion for football into the Oscar Foundation, helping over 26,000 underprivileged children across India stay in school, learn life skills and dream big, proving sports and education change lives together.

Ashok Rathod grew up in Ambedkar Nagar, a slum in Mumbai. As a young man, he saw many of his friends fall into addiction, child marriage and dropping out of school. Ashok struggled in college himself. He came from a Hindi-medium background and couldn’t understand English lectures. Without guidance, he dropped out in his second year.

Instead of giving up, Ashok found a new purpose, according to a report in The Better India. At 18, he began gathering children from his neighbourhood to play football on weekends. He did not have a big plan. His only goal was to keep children away from the streets and bad habits.

"I thought if they were on the field with me, they wouldn’t be on the streets," Ashok tells The Better India.

What started with just 18 children grew into hundreds. By 2009, 150 kids were playing regularly. That same year, Ashok’s work was recognised when he received the CNN-IBN Real Hero Award, presented by Nita Ambani and Aamir Khan. The award came with Rs 3.45 lakh in prize money. But Ashok didn’t keep any of it. He used the money to buy shoes, jerseys and build a small community centre.

Building the oscar foundation

Scaling up the effort wasn't easy. Donors asked for proper registration, tax papers and audited accounts. In 2010, Ashok officially registered the Oscar Foundation to make the work more organised.

Convincing parents was even harder. Many thought he was spoiling their children. Friends mocked him, saying football was just a hobby. But Ashok remained determined.

The Foundation introduced a simple but powerful rule: “No School, No Football.” This rule changed everything. Children who once skipped school started attending regularly. “Children began learning that passion and discipline go hand in hand,” says Ashok.

On the football field, caste and religion didn’t matter. Instead, there was teamwork, discipline and respect.

The real breakthrough in Daman and Diu

The big breakthrough for the Oscar Foundation came when the Education Department of Daman and Diu asked them for help. The region was facing rising student suicides and poor school attendance.

Ashok’s team trained 154 teachers in a sports-plus-life-skills model. The results were remarkable. Children became happier, school attendance improved and in two years, there was not a single case of suicide.

“The Education Department was so pleased that they now want us to train 600 more teachers to reach over 20,000 children,” Ashok says.

So far, the Oscar Foundation has reached more than 26,000 underprivileged children across Karnataka, Rajasthan, Daman and Diu, Maharashtra and Maharashtra.

Yamini's story: from shy girl to confident leader

Yamini Nikam is one of the many lives changed by the Oscar Foundation. She studies in a government school in Mumbai and always enjoyed going to class. But everything changed when she joined the Oscar Foundation.

One rainy afternoon, Yamini, a shy Class 9 student, walked nervously into a football ground. She didn’t know anyone and was unsure if football was her game. But when the coach handed her a ball and said, “Just kick it away from yourself and play,” something changed in her.

Three years later, football is no longer just a game for Yamini. The field became her second home.

Oscar Foundation’s strict rule, 'No School, No Football', taught her that education and passion must go together. “Earlier, many kids thought that if they were good at football, studies didn’t matter. But Oscar showed us school is the first priority,” she says.

Even though her relatives and neighbours often questioned her choices, saying, “She’s a girl. What future does she have in football?” Yamini’s mother encouraged her. Slowly, her family began trusting the process.

“My parents began trusting me enough to let me travel alone for matches and practice in Bandra or Churchgate. That’s rare in our conservative neighbourhood,” she says.

Milestones in Yamini's football journey

Yamini has achieved many milestones. She captained her team in inter-community tournaments and led them to the finals. She even came close to her dream of playing in Europe. Though she couldn’t make it beyond the second round, just being considered filled her with pride.

“Recently, I was selected for Mumbai Football Association’s Luxury Football Club. It is a milestone that remains one of my happiest memories,” she smiles.

But the Oscar Foundation gave her more than football. Through projects on health and hygiene, Yamini learned leadership, confidence and communication.

“I used to be a boring girl, interested only in studies. Now, I speak freely and motivate other girls in my class to step out,” she says.

Her biggest dream is simple but powerful: “I want to represent India. I want my jersey to say India on the back.” She also hopes to one day become an IPS officer or serve in the Navy. But football will always remain her first love.

Sports and education change lives

For Ashok Rathod, the Oscar Foundation is always about more than just football. It is about breaking the cycle of poverty and giving children the guidance they never had.

At 37, Ashok still carries the same fire he had at 18. But now, instead of helping just a few children, he is inspiring thousands.

“Sports are not a luxury. They are as important as education. Education keeps a child in school. Football keeps hope alive. Together, they change lives,” says Ashok.

Through the Oscar Foundation, Ashok Rathod has proven that one person’s effort can change the future of many. His work shows that small ideas, when powered by passion and persistence, can grow into something life-changing.