Khushboo Kumari, a teacher from Bihar, uses creative role-play and interactive methods to teach children about good and bad touch, inspiring safer classrooms and spreading her approach to millions across India.

In the heart of rural Bihar, where hope often feels distant, Khushboo Kumari stands as a beacon of change. A passionate school teacher in Katoria block of Banka district, she teaches with love, compassion and a fierce determination to protect her students. Her gentle yet impactful methods are not only helping children learn academic subjects but also empowering them to understand the critical difference between good touch and bad touch. Her journey from a simple educator to a viral sensation is a story of courage, resilience and the power of education.

Khushboo Kumari's teaching journey

As mentioned in one of her blogs in Village Square, Khushboo Kumari's teaching journey began in 2013, driven by her love for children and a desire to make a difference. Holding an honours degree in Hindi, she always believed in interactive learning. But what sets her apart is her commitment to not just teaching academic subjects but also educating students about real-life issues. One such lesson became the reason for her viral fame: A role-play exercise at Kathaun Middle School, designed to help children understand good touch and bad touch in a safe, relatable way.

After some horrible crimes against young girls in her district, Khushboo realised how vital it was to start educating children early about personal safety. Without scaring them, she introduced a role-play where she gently touched one student, who would respond, "No, ma'am, no…don't do this. This is a bad touch." In contrast, another student would smile and say, "This is a good touch." The simplicity of the exercise made it powerful and the children quickly grasped the concept.

What happened next was unexpected. A video of that session was uploaded online and went viral, amassing over 1.5 million views. People from across India started calling her the 'viral teacher from Bihar'. But fame didn't change Khushboo's life dramatically. Instead, it amplified her mission. The Rajasthan education department took note and appointed 1,200 trainers to spread her message, ensuring more children received these life-saving lessons every Saturday.

Khushboo Kumari's teaching methods inspire many

Her innovative approach extends beyond safety education. She also created a catchy dance and song routine to help children remember Hindi matras, a method that has been widely praised and viewed by millions on social media. Khushboo's work is now a blend of academic teaching and creative, interactive learning, challenging the traditional reliance on rote memorisation.

Khushboo believes activity-based learning is crucial. She explains that while many parents still believe memorising the alphabet or poems makes a child intelligent, real learning happens when a child engages with the subject. Her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter, for instance, doesn't follow the alphabet sequence but knows many Hindi and English poems by heart. This, Khushboo says, is the result of learning through fun activities rather than forceful memorisation.

Her efforts have not gone unnoticed. From Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the legendary lyricist Gulzar Sahab, many have praised her work. However, the most rewarding recognition for Khushboo remains the smiles of the children she teaches and the quiet confidence they gain from her lessons.

During a Teacher’s Day event at the district headquarters, she connected with many students, especially girls who saw her as a role model. One intermediate student even reached out to her, stressed about weak English skills and feeling inferior. Khushboo took the time to listen and encourage the student, assuring her that struggles can be overcome with patience and effort. Days later, the student called back, feeling more confident and focused on improving without the burden of stress.

Khushboo’s vision of education goes beyond textbooks. She believes teachers should support students emotionally and boost their morale. With today’s school schedule so academic-focused, there’s little room for lessons on moral education, motivation, or stress relief. Her view is simple yet profound: Children need to be taught life skills and values alongside subjects to thrive in the real world.

Behind her relentless dedication stands her supportive family. Her husband, Manish Kumar Anand, also a teacher, plays a vital role in encouraging her work and helping share her innovative teaching methods on social media. Though living in a different district, her in-laws fully back her efforts. Even her young daughter helps record the videos that are now seen by millions.

Despite some criticism, often from people unfamiliar with activity-based learning, Khushboo remains undeterred. She explains that many misunderstand her approach, believing strict memorisation makes a child smarter. Her goal is different: to create an environment where learning is joyful, meaningful and long-lasting.

Every day, Khushboo works tirelessly, teaching for six to seven hours, preparing lesson plans and managing her household. Yet, she considers herself a simple teacher who finds happiness in the laughter of children and in the small victories of helping them grow stronger and smarter.

Her story is not just about going viral or gaining recognition. It's about transforming education in a small corner of Bihar and giving children the courage to say 'NO', the strength to shout for help and the confidence to speak up when something is wrong.

Khushboo Kumari is proof that one person, driven by compassion and determination, can ignite a wave of change. Through role-play, dance and song, she’s creating safer classrooms and inspiring millions, one child at a time.