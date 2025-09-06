From remote Sarli, 12-year-old Milli Yabi won admission to Sainik School East Siang after the Indian Army's Spear Corps mentored 33 students with classes, mock tests and counselling. 32 qualified nationally, showing mentorship's strong impact.

Sarli (Arunachal Pradesh): A 12-year-old girl from the remote border village of Sarli has won a place at Sainik School East Siang after a year-long mentorship run by the Indian Army's Spear Corps. Her success shows how simple coaching, steady support and belief can change lives in far-off places.

A dream from a remote border village

Sarli is a small tribal village of about 1,500 people, nearly 350 km from Itanagar. Life there is quiet and resources are few. Still, many children dream of joining the armed forces. The presence of Army personnel in the area inspired that dream and gave local children role models to look up to.

Army steps in with a focused mentorship programme

In May 2024, the Indian Army's Spear Corps started a mentorship drive to help children from border villages prepare for the Sainik School entrance tests run by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The programme picked 33 students from Classes 5 and 8 across Sarli and nearby settlements. The Army aimed to give these children real coaching and the chance to compete at the national level.

Between September 2024 and April 2025, the students received 88 classes, took 18 mock tests, and got continuous counselling. They also joined an Integration & Motivational Tour, met the Hon’ble Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and visited key schools and Army centres. The Army helped with paperwork and escorted the children to Itanagar for the entrance exam on 5 April 2025.

Results that surprised everyone

The outcome was remarkable. 32 of the 33 children qualified at the national level in the Sainik School exams. The first to get final selection was 12-year-old Milli Yabi, daughter of a farmer and a homemaker, who secured admission to Sainik School East Siang on 18 August 2025. The Army expects another 4-6 children from the group to gain admission in the coming rounds.

Impact beyond a single seat

Milli’s success is not just about one school seat. It is a sign that villages like Sarli can raise students who compete with the best in the country. Parents in Sarli told Army staff they felt proud and hopeful. The programme built confidence, discipline and a new sense of possibility among students who earlier had few chances for advanced coaching.

Border villages often lack good schools, coaching centres and transport. Even small costs or paperwork can stop a bright child from trying. The Spear Corps programme removed those barriers. It gave free coaching, tests, counselling, travel help and documentation support. This practical help made it easier for students to prepare and appear for national exams.

Army on students' success

The Indian Army described the project as part of its 'Nation First' approach to nation building. Officials said they are proud of the students and will keep supporting them. For Milli, the next steps are settling into Sainik School life and focusing on studies and physical training. In the long run, some of these children may aim for the NDA at Khadakwasla and a career in the armed forces.

The success in Sarli shows a simple truth: local mentoring plus steady support can open big doors. The mix of classes, mock tests, counselling and exposure visits worked well. The model can be used in other remote areas to help more children reach Sainik Schools and other national institutions.