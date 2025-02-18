SC raps Ranveer Allahbadia over obscene language on India's Got Latent show: 'Something very dirty'

Supreme Court expressed displeasure on the remarks of YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia during his guest appearance on a show India’s Got Latent. Supreme Court asks the lawyer representing Allahabadia what are the parameters of obscenity and vulgarity.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure on the remarks of YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia during his guest appearance on 'India’s Got Latent' show. The top court asked the lawyer representing Allahabadia what are the parameters of obscenity and vulgarity.

Supreme Court said such behaviour has to be condemned.

A bench led by Justice Surya Kant rebuked Allahbadia, stating, “In the name of free speech, no one has the licence to speak whatever they want against the norms of the society.” The court further questioned him, asking, “Do you have the licence to say anything to give vent to your dirty mind? Why should you not go to Guwahati to defend yourself?”

"Just because somebody thinks he has become so popular and can speak any kind of words, can he take the entire society for granted? Is there anyone on earth who will like this language? There is something very dirty in his mind that has been vomited," the court said.

Expressing strong disapproval, the bench remarked, “The words you (Allahbadia) have chosen show your depraved mind and will shame every parent, sister, and mother as well as children.”

"The words you have chosen, parents will be ashamed, sisters will be ashamed. The entire society will feel ashamed. The perverted mind. These are the levels of depravity you and your henchmen have gone. We have a judicial system, bound by the rule of law. If there are threats, the law will take course," the court added.

When Allahabadia’s lawyer said he is getting threats, Justice Surya Kant said "If you can seek cheap publicity by using abusive language, this person (who has threatened the petitioner) extending the threat is also seeking publicity."

No more FIRs

Supreme court ruled that no further FIRs should be filed against Allahabadia for his remarks on the "India Got Latent" show. It also stated that the petitioner could approach Maharashtra and Assam police to seek appropriate security for joining the probe.

The to court also issued a notice to Maharashtra and Assam over Allahabadia's objectionable remarks while putting an interim stay on his arrest in the Thane and Guwahati FIRs.

India's Got Latent row

On Friday, Allahbadia’s lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud sought an urgent hearing, following which Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna assured that the matter would be listed before a bench within two to three days. The controversy erupted after Allahbadia's comments on "parents and sex" sparked outrage, leading to police action in multiple states.

Allahbadia, along with comedian Samay Raina and others, is facing multiple FIRs across the country over controversial remarks.

The Assam Police has summoned Allahbadia for questioning, while the Maharashtra Cyber Cell has directed him to appear on February 24. Samay Raina has been summoned by the Cyber Cell for Tuesday. Other YouTubers named in the case include Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also summoned Allahbadia, Raina and others, including show producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra, to appear in New Delhi. However, several individuals cited safety concerns and prior commitments for not attending.

