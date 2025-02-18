Survivor shares scary video after Delta jet flipped, crash-landed in Toronto: 'I'm upside down' (WATCH)

A Delta airplane carrying 76 passengers and 4 crew members crashed, flipped on its back and made a dramatic landing at the snowy runway of the Toronto's Pearson airport on Monday afternoon (local time).

A Delta airplane carrying 76 passengers and 4 crew members crashed, flipped on its back and made a dramatic landing at the snowy runway of the Toronto's Pearson airport on Monday afternoon (local time). At least seventeen people sustained injuries, with three individuals - including one child - being severely wounded.

Miraculously all the passengers and crew members survived the incident, according to reports.

Amid the rescue operation, a footage captured by a survivor of the aircraft accident showed the female passenger suspended upside down in her seat after the plane had overturned.

"My plane crashed I'm upside down," she wrote alongside the recording.

The video then showed frightened travellers scrambling to exit the aircraft while making their way to safety. "I was just in a plane crash, oh my god," the distressed passenger remarked.

Meanwhile, runways at Pearson airport resumed after being closed for a brief period of time, as per a notice issued to aviation officials.

The airport confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that it is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for.

The aircraft accident involved a Minneapolis-originating flight arriving Monday afternoon. Transport minister Anita Anand also acknowledged the "serious incident" on X, and said the Transportation Safety Board has deployed and is on route to the scene.

