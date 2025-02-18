Survivor shares scary video after Delta jet flipped, crash-landed in Toronto: 'I'm upside down' (WATCH)

A Delta airplane carrying 76 passengers and 4 crew members crashed, flipped on its back and made a dramatic landing at the snowy runway of the Toronto's Pearson airport on Monday afternoon (local time).

Survivor shares scary video after Delta jet flipped, crash-landed in Toronto: 'I'm upside down' (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 8:49 AM IST

A Delta airplane carrying 76 passengers and 4 crew members crashed, flipped on its back and made a dramatic landing at the snowy runway of the Toronto's Pearson airport on Monday afternoon (local time). At least seventeen people sustained injuries, with three individuals - including one child - being severely wounded.

Miraculously all the passengers and crew members survived the incident, according to reports.

Amid the rescue operation, a footage captured by a survivor of the aircraft accident showed the female passenger suspended upside down in her seat after the plane had overturned.

"My plane crashed I'm upside down," she wrote alongside the recording.

Also read: Delta Airlines lands upside down at Toronto Pearson airport leaving 18 injured, none dead; WATCH

The video then showed frightened travellers scrambling to exit the aircraft while making their way to safety. "I was just in a plane crash, oh my god," the distressed passenger remarked. 

Meanwhile, runways at Pearson airport resumed after being closed for a brief period of time, as per a notice issued to aviation officials.

The airport confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that it is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for.

The aircraft accident involved a Minneapolis-originating flight arriving Monday afternoon. Transport minister Anita Anand also acknowledged the "serious incident" on X, and said the Transportation Safety Board has deployed and is on route to the scene.

Also read: KIIT suicide case: University sets up control room to facilitate return of Nepali students

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Israeli army withdraws from Lebanon border villages, maintains presence at five positions dmn

Israeli army withdraws from Lebanon border villages, maintains presence at five positions

"Immediately correct mistakes": China accuses US of "serious regression" for removing phrase on Taiwan policy dmn

"Immediately correct mistakes": China accuses US of "serious regression" for removing phrase on Taiwan policy

Elon Musk quips he finds Genghis Khan 'interesting' amid 13th child rumours; internet draws similarities shk

Elon Musk quips he finds Genghis Khan ‘interesting' amid 13th child rumours; internet draws similarities

Delta Airlines plane crash: Toronto airport closes two runways as official probe incident snt

Delta Airlines plane crash: Toronto airport closes two runways as official probe incident

Delta Airlines lands upside down at Toronto Pearson airport leaving 18 injured, none dead; WATCH anr

Delta Airlines lands upside down at Toronto Pearson airport leaving 18 injured, none dead; WATCH

Recent Stories

Israeli army withdraws from Lebanon border villages, maintains presence at five positions dmn

Israeli army withdraws from Lebanon border villages, maintains presence at five positions

football Champions League: Can Man City's new signings inspire a miracle against Real Madrid snt

Champions League: Can Man City's new signings inspire a miracle against Real Madrid?

Kerala: One year since Pookode veterinary student JS Sidharthan's death; Timeline of the ragging case anr

Kerala: One year since Pookode veterinary student JS Sidharthan's death; timeline of the ragging case

Otter Tail Posts Mixed Q4 Despite Record Earnings: Guidance Beats Estimates, But Retail's Bearish

Otter Tail Posts Mixed Q4 Despite Record Earnings: Guidance Beats Estimates, But Retail's Bearish

Toll Brothers Stock In Focus Ahead of Q1 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Toll Brothers Stock In Focus Ahead of Q1 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Recent Videos

KIIT University Tragedy: Ex-Boyfriend's Abusive Audio LEAKED | Student Prakriti Lamsal's Death Case

KIIT University Tragedy: Ex-Boyfriend's Abusive Audio LEAKED | Student Prakriti Lamsal's Death Case

Video Icon
BAFTA 2025 HIGHLIGHTS! Conclave Dominates with Best Film Win; LIST of WINNERS

BAFTA 2025 HIGHLIGHTS! Conclave Dominates with Best Film Win; LIST of WINNERS

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Chalakudy Bank Heist: Robber's SHOCKING Tactics to Trick Police

Kerala Pulse | Chalakudy Bank Heist: Robber's SHOCKING Tactics to Trick Police

Video Icon
Illegal Indian Immigrants DEPORTED from US Share Their Horrifying Ordeal

Illegal Indian Immigrants DEPORTED from US Share Their Horrifying Ordeal

Video Icon
Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Video Icon